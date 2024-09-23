Share
President Joe Biden delivers remarks alongside NJ/NY Gotham FC 2023 captain Ali Krieger during a ceremony honoring their 2023 National Women's Soccer League champions at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Monday.
President Joe Biden delivers remarks alongside NJ/NY Gotham FC 2023 captain Ali Krieger during a ceremony honoring their 2023 National Women's Soccer League champions at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Monday. (Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images)

Biden Does What His Staff Told Him He 'Can't Do,' Calls 'All the Young Women' Onstage at White House Event

 By Randy DeSoto  September 23, 2024 at 3:03pm
President Joe Biden had yet another awkward moment involving children at the White House on Monday.

Biden was hosting the Gotham F.C. professional women’s soccer team, who won the National Women’s Soccer League championship last year.

Everything was going fine.

Team captain Ali Krieger thanked Biden for honoring the team, but suddenly things went kind of off-the-rails.

Biden went to the podium and said, “I thought when I got to be president I’d get to do things that I want to do, but my staff tells me what I can’t do.”

“But I’m gonna do it anyway,” he added.

And then proceeded, for some unknown reason, to call “all the young women, the young kids” in the room to the stage; soon thereafter, he added that boys could come, too.

He then started talking to some of them.

Is Joe Biden fit for office?

When the kids mostly stood to the side of the stage, he insisted they join him in the center.

Biden was then given a jersey, and he turned around and started talking to the kids some more.

The event had taken a turn the organizers did not anticipate, and suddenly, music began to play closing out the ceremony.

To summarize: The event was to honor the women’s Gotham F.C. championship team. The president decided to make it about kids. He talked to them, and the ceremony ended.

At least, the whole thing was not as weird as when as vice president, Biden insisted on sniffing a young girl’s hair and kissing her during a Senate swearing-in ceremony, causing her to recoil.

Completely inappropriate to say the least.

It is a pattern of not respecting personal boundaries with women and children going back awhile.

At least there was no hair sniffing on Monday.

Randy DeSoto
Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
