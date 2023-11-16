Biden Stares Dumbfounded at His Teleprompter, Says 'I'm Not Gonna Even Try'

In a moment replete with comedic potential, President Joe Biden gave us only partial fulfillment.

At the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation CEO Summit in San Francisco on Thursday, Biden spent more than ten seconds staring at his teleprompter, talking to himself and wondering if he should attempt to pronounce something one of his speechwriters had written.

Alas, in the end, he gave up. “I’m not gonna even try,” Biden said in a barely audible voice.

At that point, the APEC audience laughed, no doubt in part to relieve themselves from embarrassment.

“It’s better not to try and not mispronounce than try and mispronounce,” Biden said, sounding like Yogi Berra in an AFLAC commercial.

In the tense moments before he finally abandoned the quest, Biden appeared poised to attempt the pronunciation.

“Leading j — leading tech companies … like Anthropic … and — I’m gonna mispronounce,” he said before giving up.

Thursday on X, formerly Twitter, RNC Research shared a 22-second clip of Biden’s valiant effort.

“Biden’s brain malfunctions in real time: ‘I’m gonna mispronounce. I’m not gonna even try,'” an accompanying post read.

Biden’s brain malfunctions in real time: “I’m gonna mispronounce. I’m not gonna even try.” pic.twitter.com/CdqQRvarP9 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 16, 2023

Predictably, Scott Budman of NBC treated Biden as a serious person.

“President Biden to the APEC CEO Summit: ‘It’s never been a good bet to bet against America. Because of us, there’s been peace in the Pacific Region.’ Says he will mispronounce ‘Anthropic,’ (crowd laughs) but talks up AI growth here,” Budman posted Thursday.

#New: President Biden to the APEC CEO Summit:

“It’s never been a good bet to bet against America. Because of us, there’s been peace in the Pacific Region.” Says he will mispronounce “Anthropic,” (crowd laughs) but talks up AI growth here. pic.twitter.com/hOLkX9ZRR7 — scott budman (@scottbudman) November 16, 2023

Biden, of course did not say he would mispronounce “Anthropic.” In fact, he said that word very softly, as if unsure of it. Then, he opted against trying to pronounce whatever came after it on the teleprompter. It is unclear if Budman simply erred or if he acted from an ingrained habit of smoothing over the president’s manifest deficiencies.

Either way, Biden’s sinking poll numbers suggest that more people have finally noticed those deficiencies — or have stopped pretending otherwise.

Is Biden fit for office? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 2% (26 Votes) No: 98% (1232 Votes)

For brief moments, I sometimes feel guilty about mocking an octogenarian who suffers from obvious cognitive decline. Then, I recall that this man has enriched himself and his family at public expense. I also recall what he has tried to do to former President Donald Trump, as well as the things he has said about Trump’s supporters. Nothing soothes the conscience quite like remembering what a detestable character Biden really is.

Thus, I feel deprived of a true comedic moment. The blank stare and mumbled words gave us something, at least. But imagine if he had tried to pronounce whatever came next. We might have had a slew of fresh memes, or better yet more fodder for a Trump campaign commercial.

A Note from Our Founder: Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful members have kept us going. If you’ve never chosen to become a member, let me be honest: We need your help today. I also want to send you an autographed copy of “Counterpunch,” which will give you a plan to fight back for our beloved country. Join right now – The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time. Please stand with us by becoming a member today. Floyd G. Brown

Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.