President Joe Biden once again appears confused.

The latest example happened after a ceremonial tree planting at the White House on Monday.

To give credit where it’s due, Joe and Jill Biden organized a touching ceremony to honor Dale Haney, superintendent of the White House grounds, for reaching 50 years of service.

And that’s all fine and dandy. And it would’ve been a completely innocent story barely worth covering had it been just that.

But then Biden decided to remind everyone that he’s a soon-to-be 80-year-old man.

Watch the confused leader of the free world stumble in the completely wrong direction of the White House following the ceremony:

Biden starts wandering in the wrong direction, is directed back to the WH pic.twitter.com/uYZjqsMQDJ — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 24, 2022

Look, there’s certainly an argument to be made that Biden is actually in tip-top shape for a 79-year-old grandfather. But being a 79-year-old grandfather and being the President of the United States are two completely different games.

Do you think Biden is mentally fit enough to be president? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 1% (1 Votes) No: 99% (177 Votes)

Again, even with his age, had this been the first time that Biden had had a gaffe like this, it would be simple to chalk it up to some fatigue. But Americans are seeing a consistent pattern now. And that should terrify anyone, regardless of if you love or hate Biden.

Look at this eerily similar incident from just over a year ago:

Went the wrong way…totally lost… https://t.co/SKLZ6Giqtm — Dan Scavino Jr.🇺🇸🦅 (@DanScavino) August 10, 2021

Or what about the time he confusedly wandered into a crowd:

Watch these 13 seconds and tell me who Democrats think is President of the United States. pic.twitter.com/deRELUAsuV — BDW (@BryanDeanWright) April 5, 2022

And that’s just when the president is wandering. Things get exponentially worse when he has to make a coherent point.

This was Biden in Philadelphia in late October:

What language is this? pic.twitter.com/KyOxUuBxm7 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 20, 2022

Calling that gibberish would be kind. But even gibberish would be preferable to the president searching for and calling out for dead people as if they were in the room with him:

Listen, if Biden were your kooky uncle, all of the above incidents would have an almost endearing quality to them.

“Oh Uncle Joe, there he goes getting lost in the woods again!” (cue laugh track.)

But this isn’t some random family member. This is the President of the United States of America. If he needs to be handled like an elderly invalid, he has no business running anything, let alone this country.

As much fun as it is to ridicule the president’s antics, it should also serve as a stark reminder of how important it will be to get out and vote for the upcoming midterms and again in 2024.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.