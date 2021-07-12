Path 27
Commentary

Biden State Department Blames Cuban Protests on COVID, Ignores Bone-Crushing Communist Brutality

Cameron Arcand July 12, 2021 at 1:11pm
Path 27

The State Department is taking sugarcoating to a whole new level with its response to the mass protests in Cuba.

In a statement Sunday, acting Assistant Secretary of State Julie Chung did not even mention the fact that Cuba is a communist dictatorship and that its citizens are fighting back against its tyranny.

“Peaceful protests are growing in #Cuba as the Cuban people exercise their right to peaceful assembly to express concern about rising COVID cases/deaths & medicine shortages,” Chung tweeted. “We commend the numerous efforts of the Cuban people mobilizing donations to help neighbors in need.”

Trending:
Bodycam Shows Hellish Scene at Block Party Shootout, Over 300 Caught in the Carnage as Overwhelmed Police Make a Desperate Radio Call

It goes without saying that coronavirus-related issues would be intensified under an oppressive regime, but the comments from this State Department official are completely tone-deaf.

Thankfully, Republican Florida Sen. Marco Rubio wasn’t having it.

“This is a ridiculous tweet from [the State Department]. People in #Cuba are protesting 62 years of socialism, lies, tyranny & misery not ‘expressing concern about rising COVID cases/deaths.’ Why is it so hard for [President Joe Biden] & the people in his administration to say that?” Rubio tweeted.

In the video clip posted with the tweet, the senator said, “This is not just about COVID. Yeah, of course, COVID is the icing on the cake here, because you’ve got a socialist regime that says to people, ‘You have no freedom. You have no independence. You have no ability to speak freely. But you have a really good health care system.’ They don’t. People are dying in their homes. …

“These people are frustrated. They want to live in a normal country. … This is about freedom.”

The SOS Cuba protests have received bipartisan support, but the far-left wing of the Democratic Party has stayed quiet and the Biden White House has tried to play coy in terms of the root causes.

Related:
Government Watchdog: Hunter Biden's Laptop Confirms 'Joe Biden Was a Direct Beneficiary' of Son's Shady Deals

“The protests were just happening yesterday, we’re still accessing what is motivating and, of course, and driving all of the individuals who came to the streets,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday in response to a question about Chung’s tweet.

“But we know that when I, we say exhaustion, the, the, the manner by which the people of Cuba are governed — that can cover a range of issues. Whether it’s economic suppression, media suppression, lack of access to health and medical supplies, including vaccines.”

And to his credit, Biden himself was relatively straightforward when giving a statement to the media on Monday afternoon.

“The Cuban people are demanding their freedom from an authoritarian regime, and I don’t think we’ve seen anything like this protest in a long, long time, if, quite frankly, ever. The United States stands firmly with the people of Cuba as they assert their universal rights,” the president said.

These protests could continue to escalate with the potential for a large-scale crackdown, so the federal government needs to remain on alert and stand firmly with the people of Cuba.

Trying to downplay the reason people are vocalizing their frustrations will not do any good and will only hinder their efforts to achieve liberty.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , ,
Path 27
Cameron Arcand
Contributor, Commentary
Cameron Arcand is a political commentator based in Orange County, California. His "Young Not Stupid" column launched at The Western Journal in January 2021, making Cameron one of the youngest columnists for a national news outlet in the United States. He has appeared on One America News, and has been a Young America's Foundation member since 2019.
Cameron Arcand is a political commentator based in Orange County, California. In 2017 as a school project, he founded YoungNotStupid.com, which has grown exponentially since its founding. He has interviewed several notable conservative figures, including Dave Rubin, Peggy Grande and Madison Cawthorn.

In September 2020, Cameron joined The Western Journal as a Commentary Writer, where he has written articles on topics ranging from the COVID-19 pandemic, the "Recall Gavin Newsom" effort and the 2020 election aftermath. The "Young Not Stupid" column launched at The Western Journal in January 2021, making Cameron one of the youngest columnists for a national news outlet in the United States. He has appeared on One America News, and has been a Young America's Foundation member since 2019.
Location
Orange County
Languages Spoken
English




loading
Ted Cruz Exposes Runaway Texas Dems Over Their Blatant Hypocrisy
Government Watchdog: Hunter Biden's Laptop Confirms 'Joe Biden Was a Direct Beneficiary' of Son's Shady Deals
Young Not Stupid: The Far-Left's Silence on Cuba Is Deafening
Small-Town Newspaper Editor Handcuffed and Hit with Jail Sentence After What Overzealous Judge Saw
Biden State Department Blames Cuban Protests on COVID, Ignores Bone-Crushing Communist Brutality
See more...

Conversation