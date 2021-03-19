Login
SECTIONS
Commentary
Mewe Share P Share

Biden Steamrolls Tradition, Orders Flag Be Flown at Half-Staff for Atlanta Massage Spa Shootings Victims

×
By Jack Cowhick
Published March 19, 2021 at 1:04pm
Mewe Share P Share

President Joe Biden, in his latest bout of virtue signaling, ordered United States flags to be lowered to half-mast in honor of the victims of the Atlanta shooting on March 16.

In the process, the president has also managed to steamroll tradition and establish an entirely new precedent for half-mast orders.

The part of the U.S. Code which establishes half-mast orders makes clear that flags can be flown at half-mast for “the death of principal figures of the United States Government” in their memory, as well as for the deaths of servicemen and servicewomen in their home states. The flag is also typically flown at half-mast for national tragedies, such as bombings and in remembrance of 9/11.

TRENDING: White House Releases Statement After Biden Falls While Boarding Air Force One

Of course, the Atlanta shooting was devastating. Eight people died across three spas in the Georgia city before the shooter, Robert Aaron Long, was arrested. However, with Biden’s half-mast order being given, it’s beginning to look more and more like the mainstream media is attempting to make it worse than it is.

Karen Attiah, global opinions editor at The Washington Post, essentially prescribed Long with racism in a tweet the day following the shooting, telling us all to “DO BETTER.”

Vermont Democratic Sen. Bernie Sanders even jumped into the fray, declaring, “This must end now.”

It’s extremely easy to connect Long’s race to the race of his victims and immediately tie them together as blatant racism, but it’s also extremely dishonest. All the more dishonest, in fact, when the shooter himself told police his shooting wasn’t based on racism or hatred, but a disease completely separate from anything the mainstream media will mention.

According to USA Today, Long told Cherokee County Sheriff Frank Reynolds that he had a “sex addiction,” and that his actions weren’t fueled by racism at all. Captain Jay Baker of Cherokee County told USA Today, “These locations, he sees them as an outlet for him, something that he shouldn’t be doing.”

“He was attempting to take out that temptation,” USA Today added.

All three of the “massage parlors,” as Andy Ngo reported Wednesday, are extremely illicit.

Despite the overwhelming amount of facts pointing towards Long’s sex addiction, the mainstream media has thus far refused to acknowledge the idea, instead taking the far-more-traveled road of white supremacy and racism.

RELATED: De Blasio's Thuggish Plan Would Have Cops Pounding on Doors of Suspected Racists

The president has also taken this road, although in a different fashion. His half-mast order elevates the Atlanta shooting victims above the victims of most senseless shootings, insinuating that the Atlanta shooting was something separate, something eviler.

Mass murder wasn’t enough for the mainstream media, and it certainly wasn’t enough for the president, and something had to be done to make it artificially more important.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
Jack Cowhick
Contributor, Commentary
Jack Cowhick is a student in the DFW metroplex in Texas. He is a contributor at Lone Conservative.
Jack Cowhick is a student in the DFW metroplex in Texas. He is a contributor at Lone Conservative.







Biden Steamrolls Tradition, Orders Flag Be Flown at Half-Staff for Atlanta Massage Spa Shootings Victims
Less Than a Year After United Auto Workers Union Endorsed Biden, It Gets the First Nasty Surprise of His Presidency
Report: Migrants Hoping They'd Be Welcomed by Biden Kidnapped and Held for Ransom in Texas, Cops Rescue Them
Biden's Crisis: 13K Migrant Children Reportedly in Border Patrol Custody
Democrats Block GOP Bill Requiring Illegal Immigrants to Be Tested for COVID
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×