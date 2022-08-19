Biden Sticks Taxpayers with a Large Bill to Build a Fence Around His Beach House

Joe Biden is once again heading off to his multimillion-dollar Delaware beach house, where he is spending nearly $500,000 of the taxpayers’ money to build a fence to keep out the riffraff.

You know the riffraff — that’s you and me.

This trip to Delaware makes Biden’s 49th visit to the state to take a vacation from his busy presidency. It also figures into his 150 days of vacation time, the most of any president in recent memory.

Perhaps more egregiously, Biden went from one vacation spot to another this week. Before arriving at his $2.7 million home in the North Shores, Delaware, community of Rehoboth Beach, he was at his other summer vacation spot on Kiawah Island, South Carolina.

The Delaware beach house has been in the midst of certain upgrades, paid for by the taxpayers. A huge fence is being constructed there, according to Fox News.

In September of last year, the Department of Homeland Security awarded a contract for $456,548 to a Sussex County construction company to build a security fence around the president’s vacation house, Fox News reported at the time.

The DHS contract with Turnstone Holdings LLC was for the “purchase and installation of security fencing,” the government contract says. The U.S. Secret Service is also listed on the paperwork.

The construction, which began in September, is expected to be finished by June of 2023.

Naturally, since this is the government we are talking about, the costs have gone way up. The DHS kicked in an additional $6,844 for a “supplemental agreement” in November and this year added another $26,933 for “additional work “on the fence project.

Do you find any hypocrisy in Biden building a fence around his home, but not on the border? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (1281 Votes) No: 0% (5 Votes)

Biden has spent more time on vacation than any president, according to reporters.

Former White House correspondent Mark Knoller, for one, looked up the numbers and found that Biden has taken 150 vacation days so far into his presidency. And that whopping five months’ worth of vacation time is more than Trump (132 days), Obama (38 days), or George W. Bush (100 days).

By my count, this is Biden’s 49th visit to Delaware as pres. Brings number of days there to 150. Compares to:

Trump: 17 visits to Mar-a-Lago; 13 to Bedminster NJ (132 days)

Obama: 8 vac trips incl HA & Martha’s Vineyard: (38 days)

GWBush: 14 visits to Texas ranch (100 days). — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) August 17, 2022

One might say that the more time off Biden takes, the better it is for America, but it is impossible not to see the hypocrisy in it all, especially for a man who refuses to build a fence on the U.S. southern border, even as he builds a $500,000 fence around one of his million-dollar homes to keep us away.

As Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s rapid response director Christina Pushaw pointedly noted, “So… walls work, huh?”

So…walls work, huh? Biden heads back to Delaware beach house, where he’s building $500K taxpayer-funded security fence https://t.co/raEmJ2nYKF #FoxNews — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) August 19, 2022

Indeed, while we may be shocked at the $500,000 in wasted tax dollars for Biden’s personal border wall in Delaware, the amount he has wasted to stop the building of the wall on the southern border is far more shocking.

According to reports, early in his presidency, Biden was throwing a whopping $2 billion of our tax dollars at putting a halt to the border construction ordered by his predecessor, Donald Trump.

Pushaw is right. In his personal life, Biden thinks walls work. But for the safety of the country? He still opposes it. The hypocrisy is thick.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.