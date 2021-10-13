How Biden Stole Christmas: WH Admits 'There Will Be Things People Can't Get' at Christmas

You have to give it to President Joe Biden — there’s no denying that his administration is a consistent one.

Consistently, it has failed to address each and every major issue the country has faced in the last several months.

Most recently, it has admittedly refused to address supply chain issues that may lead to a lot of empty shelves this Christmas season.

“There will be things that people can’t get,” a senior White House official told Reuters, before giving the usual spin.

“At the same time, a lot of these goods are hopefully substitutable by other things. … I don’t think there’s any real reason to be panicked, but we all feel the frustration and there’s a certain need for patience to help get through a relatively short period of time.”

Roughly two months ago, on Aug. 11, Biden assured the American people he would curb this problem before it became a major issue.

“These bottlenecks and price spikes will reduce as our economy continues to heal,” Biden said at the time.

But how exactly is the economy supposed to heal when Democrats continue to inflate the economy with their out-of-control spending?

Moreover, how is the economy supposed to heal when their new $3.5 trillion dollar spending bill further disincentives economic growth?

These are questions that the Biden administration has yet to answer.

Unfortunately, the president won’t have to answer any questions of this sort while the establishment media continues to provide him cover.

In Reuters’ coverage of the White House’s recent admission, for example, the outlet claimed that criticisms of Biden’s failures are merely “Republican strategists” taking advantage of the situation.

“Republican strategists are seizing on possible Christmas shortages to bash Biden’s policies as inflationary, and thwart his attempt to push a multitrillion-dollar spending package through Congress in coming weeks,” the outlet reported.

It isn’t just “Republican strategists” concerned over Biden’s handling of the economy, however.

Recent polling from Quinnipiac shows that only 29 percent of the public believe the U.S. economy is in “good” or “excellent” condition, a large drop from the already low 38 percent recorded back in May.

That number is only going to continue to drop come Christmas season.

When holiday shoppers, eager to return to a somewhat normal holiday season following the pandemic, are met with empty shelves, they’ll be blaming the same man — what a grinch.

