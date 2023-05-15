Biden Stops Bike Ride to Pat Himself on the Back and Insult Americans

President Joe Biden continued his unbroken streak of epic gaffes when he inadvertently admitted that the border crisis is pretty bad.

The doddering Democrat made the unforced error after a bike ride Sunday near his vacation home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, when asked to comment on the southern border — where illegal crossings have soared to historic highs.

“How do you think things are going at the border, sir?” a reporter asked, according to Fox News.

“Much better than you all expected,” Biden smugly crowed before chuckling.

The implication is the border crisis is not nearly as catastrophic as many had expected after Title 42 expired on Thursday — but that doesn’t mean the border crisis is anywhere near under control.

That’s hardly a ringing victory for this administration or the American people.

Title 42 was a pandemic-era policy instituted by former President Donald Trump that quickly expelled illegal immigrants without an asylum process.

With the Trump policy gone, the decades-old policy known as Title 8 will return, which requires illegal migrants to schedule an immigration appointment or seek asylum in nations they pass through on their way to the U.S. border.

If migrants don’t follow this process and are caught illegally entering the United States again, they’re not allowed to come back for five years — even through legal means.

Will the border crisis grow even worse during Biden’s term? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (3934 Votes) No: 0% (8 Votes)

However, Title 8 is essentially toothless since it allows migrants who are already here to be released from custody without a court date or a means for authorities to track them.

Biden‘s unwarranted bragging occurred shortly after Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas claimed illegal border crossings dropped 50 percent in the two days after Title 42 expired.

“Over the past two days, the United States Border Patrol has experienced a 50 percent drop in the number of encounters versus what we were experiencing earlier in the week before Title 42 ended at midnight on Thursday,” Mayorkas told CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday.

Mayorkas said there were 6,300 border encounters on Friday and 4,200 on Saturday.

For reference, “border encounters” do not include the massive number of “gotaways” or migrants who successfully slipped into the country without being caught.

Last Tuesday, border apprehensions skyrocketed to a daily record-high of 10,000, according to Fox News reporter Bill Melugin.

NEW: Per CBP sources, Border Patrol apprehended more than 10,300 migrants who crossed illegally yesterday, and Monday also broke the 10,000 threshold. I’m told these are the highest single day totals ever recorded – and it’s expected to go even higher after T42 drops tomorrow. — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 10, 2023

Last week, a stunning 67,759 illegal aliens were apprehended at the border, according to U.S. Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz.

Again, that does not include the countless migrants who were not caught.

Week in Review:

– 3 Agents Assaulted

– 67,759 Apprehensions

– 15,780 Approx. Gotaways

– $83,557 Seized

– 224 lbs. Marijuana

– 179 lbs. Meth

– 56 lbs. Fentanyl

– 34 lbs. Cocaine

– 5 lbs. Heroin

– 7 Firearms

– 5 Sex Offenders

– 4 Gang Members

– 2 Felons

– 1 Subject with 5 Warrants pic.twitter.com/DaZsbyn36l — Chief Raul Ortiz (@USBPChief) May 12, 2023

To underscore how tone-deaf Biden’s gloating is, there has been growing backlash against the unprecedented surge of migrants flooding the nation — even in Democrat-run cities such as Chicago and New York.

The situation is so egregious that even liberal reporters such as NBC “Today” show host Savannah Guthrie slammed the Biden administration for essentially having an open border.

“You say the border is not open, but there is a subset of people who are being released into this country with no court date and no way to track them. I mean, that sounds like the border is open for some,” Guthrie told Mayorkas on Friday.

At this point, it is undeniable that there’s a festering border crisis metastasizing under Biden’s dumpster-fire presidency.

A relentless daily barrage of unvetted illegal aliens is accelerating the collapse of the United States by straining public resources and jeopardizing national security.

The fact that Biden blithely chuckled when asked about this unprecedented disaster underscores once again that the American people are not his top priority.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.