Login
SECTIONS
News
Mewe Share P Share

As Biden Struggles to Get a Handle on Migrant Crisis, Texas Gov. Demands President Answer for Kids in Horrific Conditions

×
By Jack Davis
Published March 21, 2021 at 3:11pm
Mewe Share P Share

Scraping to find space for the flood of migrants that are overflowing existing facilities, the Biden administration is opening a new camp for children who cross the border unaccompanied by an adult.

On Saturday, the federal Office of Refugee Resettlement, an agency in the Department of Health and Human Services, said it would open up a camp in Pecos, Texas, according to NBC.

The camp will initially house 500 children and could expand to take in as many as 2,000 minors.

The statement announcing the camp’s opening did not say when it would be open, and said it would be “hard-sided,” but that tents could be added is necessary.

Children sent to Pecos would receive “educational, medical, mental health and recreational services until they are united with families or sponsors,” the statement said.

TRENDING: Arizona Commits to Full Hand Recount, 'Broad and Detailed' Audit of Machines

The development comes as the flood of migrants strains resources, particularly in the hard-hit Rio Grande Valley.

Republican Rep. Tony Gonzalez of Texas was quoted by Fox News as saying that a facility he heard was going to be used was one in which oil field workers were once house temporarily.

“There is no end in sight. I’m told there’s two other facilities, and they’re also looking at attending this crisis is getting out of control,” he said.

As of Saturday, 5,049 unaccompanied children were being held by the Border Patrol, according to NBC. In theory, the Border Patrol is supposed to hold children for no more than three days before turning them over to the HHS.

However, because there is no capacity to receive the children, many are staying in Border Patrol facilities for longer than legally allowed.

Will Americans hold Democrats responsible for the border crisis?

NBC reported that, as of Saturday, more than 500 children had been in Border Patrol custody for more than 10 days.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has criticized the Biden administration for its broad implication that the border is open, triggering the surge of migrants.

“The Biden administration must also answer for enticing unaccompanied minors into inhumane conditions that expose these children to traffickers. To abuse. And to terror,” Abbott said last week, according to KXAN-TV.

RELATED: Report: Biden Prepping a Massive New Spending Package That Dwarfs the $1.9 Trillion COVID Bill

Paul Wise, a court-appointed immigration monitor, on Friday reported “significant overcrowding” at Texas facilities last week, according to The Washington Post.

“The current status does not represent a sustainable situation,” Wise said, saying that as the migrant tide swells, existing systems “will inevitably begin to unravel.”

Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut said that during his inspection of Texas facilities, hundreds of children were “packed into big open rooms.”

He said he “fought back tears” when a 13-year-old girl spoke of being separated from her grandmother.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







Report: Biden Prepping a Massive New Spending Package That Dwarfs the $1.9 Trillion COVID Bill
Trump Says Republicans 'Need Better Leadership Than Mitch McConnell'
Trump Slams Biden in Statement: He 'Turned a National Triumph Into a National Disaster'
Report: Border Patrol Releasing Illegal Border Crossers Into US Without Even Giving Them a Court Date
Photos from Inside Biden's Border Shelters Have Finally Emerged: 'Terrible Conditions for the Children'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×