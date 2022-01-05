President Joe Biden kicked off 2022 by telling Americans weary of slogging through the endless mire that has become coping with COVID-19 that things would be better in 2020.

“There’s a lot of reason to be hopeful in 2020,” Biden said at the close of a speech Tuesday, delivered from a television studio designed to look like the White House, as The Daily Wire noted (complete with a green-screen effect to display an artificial winter scene outside).

Biden, who battled his script throughout the speech, began by sounding a note of “considerable confusion about the rising cases.”

BIDEN, in 2022: “There’s a lot of reason to be hopeful in 2020” pic.twitter.com/6VkaNvZarL — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 4, 2022

However, the president who campaigned on shutting down the virus said, “We’re going to see, as you all have been hearing, continued rise in cases.”

“Omicron is very transmissible — transmissible variant, but much different than anything we’ve seen before. And — but you can protect yourself,” he said.

Things soon began to get murky as Biden stumbled over the name of the variant.

“You know, there — those that are fully vaccinated, especially those with the booster shots — and, by the way, we have booster shots for the whole nation. OK? We — you can still get COVID, but it’s highly unlikely — very unlikely that you’ll become seriously ill,” he said.







Biden then admitted the vaccine does not ward off the variant.

“And we’re seeing COVID-19 cases among vaccinated in workplaces across America, including here at the White House. But if you’re vaccinated and boosted, you are highly protected,” he said.

Biden continued his theme of saying that those who have not followed his edicts to be vaccinated are in the way of the rest of the nation.

“The unvaccinated are taking up hospital beds and crowding emergency rooms and intensive care units. That’s a place that other people will need access to those hospitals,” he said.

Biden then advised those who have not yet had their children vaccinated to do so, and take measures to protect those who cannot get the shots.

“And for parents with kids too young to be vaccinated, surround your kids with people who are vaccinated. And make sure you’re masking in public so you don’t get COVID and give it to your kids,” he said.

Pres. Biden: “We have no reason to think at this point that omicron is worse for children than previous variants. We know that our kids should be safe when in school, by the way. That’s why I think schools should remain open.” https://t.co/WZap9HaiCp pic.twitter.com/Pbgi3yonQc — ABC News (@ABC) January 4, 2022

“Look, we have no reason to think at this point that omicron is worse for children than previous variants. We know that our kids can be safe when in school, by the way. That’s why I believe schools should remain open,” he said.

Biden muffed multiple parts of the speech.

“In the last two weeks, we have developed hundreds of military — we have deployed, I should say, hundreds of military doctors and nurses to staff the hospitals in our states that are overrun and overworked because of unvaccinated COVID-19 patients, primarily,” he said, before flubbing the name of the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Biden then tried to explain how Americans can find testing locations.

Biden’s solution to his Covid testing shortage: Google it pic.twitter.com/mXqd7J1Lqw — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 4, 2022

“Google ‘COVID test near me’ — go there. Google — excuse me — ‘COVID test near me’ on Google to find the nearest site where you can get a test most often and free,” he said.

After telling Americans that a pill produced by Pfizer to treat COVID-19 would “dramatically recrease — decrease hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19,” Biden concluded on an upbeat note.

“There is a lot of reason to be hopeful in 2020,” he said.

