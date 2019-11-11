Biden Stumbles Over 'Magazine with 100 Clips in It' Line, Then Says Geese Safer from Guns Than Children

One-upping then-California State Sen. Kevin de Leon’s mind-bogglingly ignorant “30 magazine clip in half a second” comment from 2014 wouldn’t be easy, but Joe Biden is trying.

While speaking at a campaign stop in Concord, New Hampshire, Biden fearsomely attacked a type of weaponry that, to our knowledge, has never existed — the 100 clip magazine.

Biden, performing the obligatory genuflection to Second Amendment-haters, bragged about having taken on the NRA and won. Nobody’s sure what that means but he keeps saying it.

Nevertheless, the unarmed-but-protected-by-trained-killers-with-guns candidate soldiered on, informing the crowd that “nobody says you can have a round — a magazine with a hundred clips in it, a hundred bullets in it,” he said.

“We protect geese more than we protect … no joke you can only have three, three shotgun shells when you go shootin’ for geese. We protect geese better than we protect our kids.”

TRENDING: University of Virginia Cancels Traditional Veterans Day 21-Gun Salute Over 'Gun Violence' Concerns

.@JoeBiden in New Hampshire: "We don't have the courage to take on the NRA? We protect geese more than we protect, no joke you can only have 3 shotgun shells when you go shooting for geese, we protect geese more than our kids" Watch the full event: https://t.co/pGI5ZSZaWe pic.twitter.com/jSOLcZsj0d — CSPAN (@cspan) November 8, 2019

Where to start?

How about we start at the beginning: “Nobody says you can have…” That’s right, Joe. Nobody says we can have 100-round magazines because we don’t live in a country where the government has the authority to tell us what we can have. You statists may pretend that authority exists, but it doesn’t.

America didn’t start from the presumption that citizens have to get permission from the government. America started with the presumption that the government has to get permission from the people.

The limitation is on you, the government — not us.

Second, “a magazine with a hundred clips”? Well, you can ban those until doomsday for all we care — since they don’t exist. Now you might say, “hold on, he corrected himself.”

That’s true, but this isn’t the first time Biden’s made this ignorant mistake.

During the June Democratic primary debate, Biden bragged, “I’m the guy that got … the number of clips in a gun banned.”

Third: “We protect geese more than we protect [children].” Like the flotsam of other half-articulated thoughts littering Biden’s head, the word “children” got cut off, but that’s where Biden was going with his unexpected goose comparison.

In the sense he meant it, Biden’s obviously wrong. Shooting geese is legal. Shooting children isn’t. But in a different, but chillingly real sense, Biden’s actually right. You at least have to get a permit to go “shootin’ for geese.” But thanks to the legalization of abortion, all you need to have a doctor pull apart an unborn baby and then sell its parts on the gray market is a ride to a “women’s health center.”

RELATED: Lindsey Graham Says Impeachment 'Dead on Arrival' if Whistleblower Doesn't Testify

And, by the way, there’s no limit on the number of those unborn babies you can kill — either as a doctor or a mother. At least when you’re goose shootin’ there’s a limit.

(As an aside, can you imagine the hell that would break loose if Republicans introduced legislation to limit the number of abortions a woman could have or an abortionist could carry out?)

Do you think Biden being the most “moderate” 2020 candidate is an alarming fact for America? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 94% (217 Votes) 6% (14 Votes)

Biden is gaff-prone. He always has been. In his younger days, it was almost charming — especially when he did precocious things like accidentally forcing former President Obama to publicly support gay marriage after Obama spent years assiduously avoiding it.

But the gaffs now look different. They’re not silly anymore. They’re worrisome, the same way watching an absent-minded but engaged professor slip into the intellectually absent dotage of senility is worrisome.

Warren is catching up to him. Bloomberg is now in. Some among us think Hillary is on her way. Any or all of those mean Biden’s doomed.

Depending on your political strategery, that could be a good thing since Biden is easily the most moderate among the front runners, making him more of a threat to Trump in the general.

But, as a barometer for the state of the Democratic Party, it’s bad. It means that the candidate who brags about trying to socialize the U.S. health care system, is determined to go after the NRA and restore the counter-productive so-called assault weapons ban, wants to keep abortion available as a means of birth control, and helped steer millions if not billions of dollars into his family’s own pockets — it means that that guy is the most moderate candidate the Democrats have.

If you’re on the outs with Trump or if you straddle the fence, consider that. Consider that this is what the Democrats bring to the table as their moderate candidate. They have to be stopped in 2020, and whether you like it or not, Trump is the only one who can stop them.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.