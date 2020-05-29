What in the world did Joe Biden mean?

Even the CNN interviewer was at a loss for words.

Dana Bash sat far away from the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee on Tuesday after he surfaced from his basement to grant his first in-person interview in months.

She asked the former vice president about President Donald Trump’s decision not to wear a mask in public, and Biden decided to make a baseball analogy.

.@JoeBiden: Trump not wearing a mask “reminds me of the guys that I grew up with playing ball. They would walk around with a ball in their hand but they didn’t like to hit very much.” pic.twitter.com/C1WhPRfn6E — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 26, 2020

TRENDING: Hot Mic Captured Trump's Incredible 7-Word Question to Fallen Cop's Brother

“Presidents are supposed to lead, not engage in folly and be falsely masculine,” Biden said. “It reminds me of the guys that I grew up with playing ball, they’d walk around with a ball in their hand but they didn’t like to hit very much.”

A couple seconds passed and Bash looked at the former vice president, glanced down at her notes and went to the next question. She was lost. Biden had thrown her a curveball.

What kid who carries a baseball doesn’t like to hit it?

Did Biden's answer to CNN make any sense? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 1% (28 Votes) 99% (2655 Votes)

Was Biden trying to say that Trump talks a big game and doesn’t show up when it matters? Or was he just babbling?

How does a baffling response to that question have anything to do with Trump’s decision not to wear a mask? It only revealed Biden’s confusion and inability to answer a question with a logical response.

The president has been tested for the virus, adheres to the guidelines of social distancing and has the best medical experts at his disposal.

Why weren’t Bash and Biden wearing masks during the interview if the two were conspiring to make Trump look bad? Because they stayed so far away from each other that they almost needed a megaphone to communicate.

But Biden can’t seem to make up his mind.

RELATED: Dems Will Be Furious After College Professor Says Trump Will Win 2020 Re-election

He doesn’t wear a mask at home with his wife, then dons one in public, then doesn’t wear it for the interview.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany chimed in during a Tuesday media briefing.

“The president is excited to see that Joe emerged from the basement. It is a bit peculiar though that, in his basement, right next to his wife, he’s not wearing a mask, but he’s wearing one outdoors when he’s socially distanced,” she said, according to a White House transcript of her remarks. “So I think that there was a discrepancy there.”

Biden’s odd response seemed like a stroll down memory lane. He sounded more like an aging grandfather reminiscing about back in the day when he was a kid. He rambled on and his response made absolutely no sense.

The only ball that should be discussed was the soft one tossed to Biden by Bash.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.