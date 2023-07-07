'Biden Is So Stupid': Joe Admits What the Rest of America Is Thinking

President Joe Biden’s streak of embarrassing gaffes is continuing, but in his latest gaffe, he inadvertently admitted what most Americans think of his presidency.

On Thursday, Biden made a visit to South Carolina to tout his new economic plan, dubbed “Bidenomics” by the White House. In typical Biden fashion, his speech included some rather bizarre statements.

At one point, Biden said that if the Hudson River Tunnel were repaired and strengthened, people would be able to drive under it at 100 miles per hour, despite the fact that that is well beyond the legal speed limit anywhere in the country.

Joe Biden wants cars to drive through the Hudson River Tunnel at 100 mph. pic.twitter.com/7Q8ibsrqXR — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 6, 2023

In another instance, Biden claimed that six years ago, he had no idea what a “supply chain” was, not a good look for a man who has been in politics since the 1970s and was vice president for eight years.

Biden says he only learned what a “supply chain” is six years ago pic.twitter.com/EerTRVUyJr — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 6, 2023

While we might be able to dismiss these gaffes as just two examples of common Biden embarrassments, there was one statement he made at the beginning of his speech that is impossible to ignore.

Biden began his speech by saying, “I once said, ‘Everybody take a seat,’ and there were no seats. They said, ‘Biden is so stupid, he didn’t know there were no seats.'”

Biden: “I once said ‘everybody take a seat and there were no seats.’ I said ‘Biden is so stupid, he didn’t know there were no seats.” pic.twitter.com/wuiBgvRU4C — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) July 6, 2023

Many responded to the bizarre statement by pointing out that for once, Biden actually has a good point.

Biden was right. — Liloleme 🍊🇺🇸🍊 (@Lilolem23091394) July 6, 2023

Frankly, it’s hard for people to disagree with what Biden said. He seemingly cannot get through a single speech without tripping over his words, saying something weird, or forgetting the name of the person standing next to him.

Is it any wonder then that, according to NPR, more than 60 percent of Americans believe that Biden’s mental fitness to serve is questionable? Everything that we have seen since he took office has proven them right.

This really is not news to most people, as it has been noticeable for the past three years.

What’s different, however, is that now Biden is admitting that that’s what people think of him, albeit unwittingly.

