A disabled Wisconsin farmer is suing the federal government for discrimination after he was deemed ineligible for a loan forgiveness program because he is a white man.

The Democrats’ behemoth $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 offered aid to farmers and ranchers deemed by the Biden administration to be “socially disadvantaged.” That apparently included every farmer or rancher who is non-white.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture glossed over the racist provision in a page of frequently asked questions about its discriminatory practices and programs, and it did so while shamelessly leaving out the fact that white farmers might also be facing challenges following an economic crisis that didn’t see skin color.

“Earlier this week, we posted important information about the American Rescue Plan debt relief payments for socially disadvantaged producers. The American Rescue Plan includes provisions for USDA to pay up to 120% of loan balances, as of January 1, 2021, for Farm Service Agency (FSA) Direct and Guaranteed Farm Loans and Farm Storage Facility Loans (FSFL),” the now-racist USDA wrote last month.

“If you are a Black, Native American/Alaskan Native, Asian American or Pacific Islander, or are of Hispanic/Latino ethnicity, with one of the loans listed above, you are eligible for the loan payment. FSA is working hard to ensure that we provide this relief as expeditiously as possible to those who qualify,” the USDA added.

A number of hard-working farmers across several states are already suing the racist federal government provision for discriminating against them. This week, Wisconsin farmer Adam Faust joined them.

“Plaintiff Adam P. Faust owns a dairy farm in Calumet County, near Chilton, in the Northern Division of the Eastern District of Wisconsin. Mr. Faust is a double-amputee. In addition to milking about 70 Holstein cows, Mr. Faust farms 200 acres for feed for his cows. Mr. Faust would be eligible for the loan forgiveness program in Section 1005 of ARPA, except he is white,” a lawsuit filed on his behalf states.

Faust, who uses a cane to get around his dairy farm after losing both of his feet, isn’t going to lie down while the radical Biden administration and its radicalized USDA uses $4 billion from the loan forgiveness program to assume he, like minority farmers, is not disadvantaged.

“It was just out and out racist, and I really don’t think that there should be racism allowed in the federal government at any level,” Faust told WLUK-TV.

“If somebody’s green, I think they should be allowed to participate, based on their actual qualifications for the program, and not just picking an arbitrary thing like race.”

“I don’t see where they’re gonna be impacted any different than anybody else,” Faust said of minority farmers and ranchers. “I’ve never seen any government program based solely on that. I mean, if it would’ve been against any other race, everybody would’ve been onboard and would’ve been complaining immediately.”

The farmer joined Fox News host Tucker Carlson earlier this week to talk about the racist USDA policy.

Faust’s attorney, who also represents the other four plaintiffs in the suit, accused the loan forgiveness program of using racism as a form of public policy when speaking with WLUK.

“That’s literally what the law says… If you’re not white, you get the benefit. If you’re white, you do not get the benefit,” Daniel Lennington with the nonprofit law firm the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty said.

The law firm noted on its website that the Supreme Court has “rejected the interest in remedying societal discrimination because it had no logical stopping point.”

The attorneys at WILL have filed the lawsuit, which is seeking an injunction and “a declaratory judgment that the racial classifications in the American Rescue Plan Act’s farmer loan forgiveness program are unconstitutional.”

The race-obsessed Biden administration, in its larger mission to root out perceived systemic racism, branded Faust — a man who is by definition disabled — as privileged. As a result, he and other farmers are having to sue, because as his law firm rightly pointed out, the high court of the land has already ruled that reparations for perceived inequality have no stopping point.

The coalition of white farmers came together, not because they wanted to, but because they were forced to after being stereotyped by a government agency. They are suing the discriminatory USDA and Farm Service Agency, preventing the country’s agricultural agency from presumably going the route of post-apartheid South Africa with regard to its treatment of farmers whose skin pigment might happen to be lighter.

Lawyers take a lot of flak, and sometimes rightfully so. But if not for representation for Faust and other farmers, the federal government might soon test the waters on seizing white-owned farmland.

The idea isn’t too far-fetched — not when you look at how the Biden administration has spent the last three months punishing white Americans.

