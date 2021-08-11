Biden Sued for Feeding Illegal Immigrant Children 'Raw' and 'Undercooked' Food in 'Dilapidated' Facilities

Two left-wing advocacy groups that favor mass illegal immigration are suing the Biden administration, accusing it of enabling horrifying child abuse at overcrowded migrant holding centers.

In a 276-page federal filing Monday, the National Center for Youth Law and the Center for Human Rights and Constitutional Law urged Attorney General Merrick Garland to compel the Department of Health and Human Services to stop abusing and mistreating children at migrant detention centers.

Two facilities in Texas — Fort Bliss and Pecos — were specifically named in the lawsuit.

The attorneys said children are being held in “dilapidated,” unsanitary facilities where they’re fed rotten or undercooked food, subjected to sexual advances and exposed to widespread coronavirus infestations.

“[O]ur legal team has witnessed disturbing conditions that put the health and welfare of these children in harm’s way, including food-related abdominal pain from undercooked and spoiled food, and children being kept in cage-like rooms for most of the day,” the filing alleged.

A 17-year-old Guatemalan girl said: “They did not cook the food well because they were cooking for so many thousands of kids at the emergency shelter … The chicken was raw, everything was raw. I ate it because I had no choice. I got sick from it.”

The lawsuit also referenced an explosive complaint filed last month by two federal whistleblowers who accused the Biden administration of ordering workers to cover up a COVID-19 outbreak among “hundreds of children” at the Fort Bliss facility.

“COVID was widespread among children and eventually spread to many employees,” the complaint alleges. “Hundreds of children contracted COVID in the overcrowded conditions. Adequate masks were not consistently provided to children, nor was their use consistently enforced.”

The whistleblowers said that instead of fixing the problem that exacerbated the infestation, “every effort was made to downplay the degree of COVID infection at the site, and the size of the outbreak was deliberately kept under wraps.”

In his sworn declaration, whistleblower Arthur Pearlstein, an attorney with the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service, said the Biden administration is covering up the egregious abuse of “thousands of children.”

“Gross mismanagement, waste, and abuse of authority by those at the top who insisted on utmost secrecy led to mistreatment of thousands of children at Fort Bliss,” Pearlstein wrote.

“I was actively discouraged by management at Fort Bliss from reporting my concerns,” he underscored.

The attorneys for the migrant children said the coronavirus outbreak metastasized because of the disgusting, unhygienic conditions at the overcrowded centers.

“Filth was commonplace,” the complaint alleges. “According to one contractor: ‘I’ve been into one [tent], one time, and I was like, yeah, I’m not going back there.

“‘They’re filthy. They’re dirty. There’s food on the floor. There’s wet spots all over the place. The beds are dirty.'”

In another chilling revelation, the attorneys said some workers at the Fort Bliss center sexually preyed on children.

“Audio provided by whistleblowers appears to confirm that adult staff at Ft. Bliss had been caught in sexually inappropriate situations with minors in their care at least as recently as May 2021,” the lawsuit alleges.

For the record, the reason these left-wing activists filed their complaint isn’t that they oppose mass illegal immigration or are criticizing President Joe Biden for causing the border crisis.

Rather, they’re arguing that the illegal aliens being held in detention centers — especially the children — should be released.

The activists said they want the Biden administration “to place children in licensed facilities ‘as expeditiously as possible,’ to release children without unnecessary delay, and to, at all times, place children in facilities that are safe and sanitary, appropriate for their age and special needs, and concerned with their particular vulnerability.”

Despite their motives, they did shine a spotlight on the wide-ranging collateral damage being stoked by the Biden border disaster.







The National Center for Youth Law said it compiled its complaint after interviewing 180 migrant children during the past five months.

Its harrowing firsthand accounts confirm what many conservatives have said all along: Biden’s refusal to secure the border has inflamed an unprecedented disaster that not only hurts Americans who live in border cities but also endangers the illegal aliens themselves.

Predictably, Democrats and their corporate media partners have been largely silent about these appalling accounts of systemic child abuse.

These are the same groups who screeched incessantly about then-President Donald Trump “putting children in cages” built during the Obama administration.

Meanwhile, Biden is doing everything Trump was accused of — and more — while Democrats and their media puppets blithely turn a blind eye.

That tells you all you need to know about whether they have America’s best interests at heart in anything they say or do. They don’t — and you shouldn’t forget that.

