Super Bowl Wednesday?

President Joe Biden appeared to forget when the biggest sports event in America will take place — within the first fifteen seconds of his State of the Union address.

Biden stated that first lady Jill Biden would be attending an upcoming “game tomorrow,” sarcastically claiming that he’d need a court order from Supreme Court Justice John Roberts to prevent himself from attending.

Biden’s remark was all but clearly in reference to Super Bowl LVII, in which the Kansas City Chiefs and Biden’s preferred Philadelphia Eagles will square off.

There’s one problem, however.

The Super Bowl is slated for Sunday, the day it always occurs. For the game to take place “tomorrow,” it would have to be taking place on a Wednesday — for the first time in NFL history.

Joe Biden’s #SOTU started off with him thinking the Super Bowl is “tomorrow” or “next week” It’s on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/aMnJaHcm4T — House Republicans (@HouseGOP) February 8, 2023

The president quickly corrected himself, however.

“Ehh, next week,” the Democrat quickly ammended.

Biden’s odd reference to Super Bowl Wednesday didn’t escape some viewers of the speech, who were surprised he’d forget the day in which the game is played.

Biden already going off script and rambling about the super bowl? I like where this is going — WeCan’tSuckForever (@WeCantSuck4ever) February 8, 2023

Biden quickly pivoted to speaking about the economy after the Super Bowl gaffe.

