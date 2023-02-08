Parler Share
On Tuesday, President Joe Biden delivered the State of the Union address from the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.
On Tuesday, President Joe Biden delivered the State of the Union address from the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. (Jacquelyn Martin-Pool / Getty Images)

Biden Suffers Massive Gaffe Within First Minute of SOTU Speech

 By Richard Moorhead  February 7, 2023 at 7:39pm
Super Bowl Wednesday?

President Joe Biden appeared to forget when the biggest sports event in America will take place — within the first fifteen seconds of his State of the Union address.

Biden stated that first lady Jill Biden would be attending an upcoming “game tomorrow,” sarcastically claiming that he’d need a court order from Supreme Court Justice John Roberts to prevent himself from attending.

Biden’s remark was all but clearly in reference to Super Bowl LVII, in which the Kansas City Chiefs and Biden’s preferred Philadelphia Eagles will square off.

There’s one problem, however.

The Super Bowl is slated for Sunday, the day it always occurs. For the game to take place “tomorrow,” it would have to be taking place on a Wednesday — for the first time in NFL history.

The president quickly corrected himself, however.

“Ehh, next week,” the Democrat quickly ammended.

Biden’s odd reference to Super Bowl Wednesday didn’t escape some viewers of the speech, who were surprised he’d forget the day in which the game is played.

Biden quickly pivoted to speaking about the economy after the Super Bowl gaffe.

Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




