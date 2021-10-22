Biden Suggests Medical Freedom Is Horrible and Unvaccinated Americans Are Murderers

If you’re not vaccinated, you’re a murderer.

The president of the United States insinuated as much during a CNN presidential town hall event in Baltimore on Thursday night.

At a time when tensions over COVID-19 vaccinations couldn’t be any higher, Biden just had to go and make things even worse.

Claiming that one of his biggest concerns is “those who try to make [vaccination] a political issue,” the president went on to mock unvaccinated Americans with an unflattering impression.

“Freedom. I have the freedom to kill you with my COVID,” Biden said while pretending to be an unvaccinated American.

“I mean, come on, ‘freedom.'”







This is a view that many on the left share — if you refuse to get vaccinated for personal reasons, you’re putting others’ lives at risk.

If you think about it, this makes absolutely no sense.

At this point, anyone who wants to get vaccinated against COVID has done so. So, the vast majority of the Americans who are still unvaccinated aren’t fearing for their lives — they simply don’t wish to take the vaccine, for whatever reason.

Who, then, is Biden trying to protect? Well, there’s only one group remaining — Americans who have already taken the vaccine.

But why should they fear COVID? Doesn’t the vaccine protect them from the disease? If not, why make a big deal of someone not getting the vaccine?

Either Biden and the medical elite are lying about the efficacy of the vaccines, or they’re lying about the danger posed by unvaccinated Americans.

There’s also a third option — they’re lying about both.

At this point, Biden’s COVID rhetoric is nothing more than fear-mongering. He’s spouting propaganda in hopes of scaring people into taking the vaccine.

“Freedom” might be some big joke to Biden, as he indicated during Thursday’s town hall, but to many Americans, freedom is the bedrock principle of this nation.

If the American people concede their medical freedom to the federal government — if, someday, we all agree that Washington bureaucrats have the right to tell us what to put into our bodies — there will be no turning back.

