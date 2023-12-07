Joe Biden offered a scary scenario Wednesday if he didn’t get his way. Congress was not impressed and blocked bills containing billions in aid for Ukraine from moving forward.

On Wednesday afternoon, Biden emerged to make a public plea for aid.

“Congress needs to pass supplemental funding for Ukraine before they break for the holiday recess. It’s as simple as that,” he said.

Biden added, “Congress — the Republicans in Congress — are willing to give Putin the greatest gift he could hope for and abandon our global leadership not just to Ukraine, but beyond that.”







After summarizing Russia’s war crimes and brutality, Biden noted that American support has stood between Ukraine and Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s plans for conquest.

“Who in the United States are prepared to walk away from that? I tell you, I’m not prepared to walk away, and I don’t think the American people are either,” Biden said.

Biden then escalated his dire picture of what could happen without the aid being passed.

“If Putin takes Ukraine, he won’t stop there. It’s important to see the long run here. He’s going to keep going. He’s made that pretty clear. If Putin attacks a NATO ally — if he keeps going and then he attacks a NATO ally — well, we’ve committed as a NATO member that we’d defend every inch of NATO territory,” he said.

“Then we’ll have something that we don’t seek and that we don’t have today: American troops fighting Russian troops, American troops fighting Russian troops if he moves into other parts of NATO,” he said.

“Today’s vote is going to be long remembered,” Biden said.

On Wednesday, Congress blocked the aid package from moving forward, according to The New York Times.

The Senate defeated an effort to move forward with the bill 49-51. Sixty votes were needed. Likewise, the House has rejected efforts to move the $111 billion package forward. The package includes aid to Ukraine and Israel, as well as some border spending.

After claiming there was no more authorized way to get aid to Ukraine, Biden turned to the GOP demands for border security.

“Extreme Republicans are playing chicken with our national security, holding Ukraine’s funding hostage to their extreme partisan border policies,” Biden said.

“I support real solutions at the border,” Biden added, speaking one day after Fox News reported that Customs and Border Protection agents interacted with 12,000 illegal immigrants along the Southern Border on Tuesday, setting a new record.

“Republicans have to decide if they want a political issue or if they want a solution at the border. Do they really want a solution? It cannot be sustained as it is now,” Biden said.

Given the threat levels that I have been informed of and the growing numbers of threats to our country, it is imperative that we get control over the chaos at the southern border. President Biden as Commander in Chief has no greater duty than to secure our homeland. That should… — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) December 6, 2023

After chiding Republicans for rejecting a Democrat-spawned plan Biden labeled a “bipartisan compromise,” Biden said congressional Republicans who do not do as they are told want to “literally kneecap Ukraine on the battlefield and damage our national security in the process.”

“Look, I know we have our divisions at home. Let’s get past them. This is critical. Petty, partisan, angry politics can’t get in the way of our responsibilities as a leading nation in the world,” he said.

