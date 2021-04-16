Login
Biden Supporters Along Southern Border Turn on POTUS After He Breaks Major Promise

President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington on Thursday.Chip Somodevilla / Getty ImagesPresident Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington on Thursday. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

By Cameron Arcand
Published April 16, 2021 at 2:15pm
The federal government is continuing to seize private land along the nation’s southern border — breaking a major promise by President Joe Biden.

A family in Hidalgo County, Texas, has lost a court battle that originated in the Trump administration, which intended to use the land for border wall construction.

Now that Biden has halted construction of the wall — with many negative consequences — the intended purpose of seizing the land is gone.

In spite of that, a U.S. district judge confirmed Tuesday that the Cavazos family’s land would be immediately seized by eminent domain.

“We are utterly devastated,” landowner Baudilia Cavazos told Reason.

The family was hopeful the new administration would do things differently, particularly because Biden strongly opposed the border wall.

“We thought President Joe Biden would protect us,” Cavazos said. “Now we’ve lost our land. We don’t even know what comes next.”

Biden had promised that he would not use eminent domain for the wall.

“End. Stop. Done. Over. Not going to do it. Withdraw the lawsuits. We’re out. We’re not going to confiscate the land,” he told NPR in August.


“I’m … very, very disappointed in Joe Biden,” Reynaldo “Rey” Anzaldua Cavazos told Politico. “I thought he was a man of his word, but apparently he’s not keeping his word.

“He said not one more foot of wall and no land forfeitures. We took him at his word and we want him to keep his word.”

Biden’s immigration policies have lacked consistency, creating a crisis at the southern border where apprehensions are hitting record highs.

The issue in this instance largely has to do with the fact that the Biden administration easily could have dropped the case.

If the administration made the decision to continue with the wall, the “greater good” argument could have justified what the Cavazos’ family is now facing.

Unfortunately, the White House’s poor planning has created both a border crisis and a disaster for American families along the border.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Cameron Arcand
Contributor, Commentary
Cameron Arcand is a political commentator based in Orange County, California. His "Young Not Stupid" column launched at The Western Journal in January 2021, making Cameron one of the youngest columnists for a national news outlet in the United States. He has appeared on One America News, and has been a Young America's Foundation member since 2019.
Cameron Arcand is a political commentator based in Orange County, California. In 2017 as a school project, he founded YoungNotStupid.com, which has grown exponentially since its founding. He has interviewed several notable conservative figures, including Dave Rubin, Peggy Grande and Madison Cawthorn.

In September 2020, Cameron joined The Western Journal as a Commentary Writer, where he has written articles on topics ranging from the COVID-19 pandemic, the "Recall Gavin Newsom" effort and the 2020 election aftermath. The "Young Not Stupid" column launched at The Western Journal in January 2021, making Cameron one of the youngest columnists for a national news outlet in the United States. He has appeared on One America News, and has been a Young America's Foundation member since 2019.
