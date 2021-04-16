The federal government is continuing to seize private land along the nation’s southern border — breaking a major promise by President Joe Biden.

A family in Hidalgo County, Texas, has lost a court battle that originated in the Trump administration, which intended to use the land for border wall construction.

Now that Biden has halted construction of the wall — with many negative consequences — the intended purpose of seizing the land is gone.

In spite of that, a U.S. district judge confirmed Tuesday that the Cavazos family’s land would be immediately seized by eminent domain.

“We are utterly devastated,” landowner Baudilia Cavazos told Reason.

TRENDING: Trump Was Right About News Hoax: US Intel Can't Prove Russians Put Bounties on American Troops

The family was hopeful the new administration would do things differently, particularly because Biden strongly opposed the border wall.

“We thought President Joe Biden would protect us,” Cavazos said. “Now we’ve lost our land. We don’t even know what comes next.”

Breaking News: The Biden administration will keep its cap on refugee admissions at the low level set by the Trump White House, walking back an earlier pledge. https://t.co/35olZOEPya — The New York Times (@nytimes) April 16, 2021

Biden had promised that he would not use eminent domain for the wall.

“End. Stop. Done. Over. Not going to do it. Withdraw the lawsuits. We’re out. We’re not going to confiscate the land,” he told NPR in August.

In August, Joe Biden said he would not build “another foot” of southern wall and would withdraw every land confiscation lawsuit. 8 months later, Biden has not withdrawn from those suits and seized 6 acres from a family this week.https://t.co/SOO7j5ASUfpic.twitter.com/ydUrruRjWQ — JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) April 16, 2021



“I’m … very, very disappointed in Joe Biden,” Reynaldo “Rey” Anzaldua Cavazos told Politico. “I thought he was a man of his word, but apparently he’s not keeping his word.

“He said not one more foot of wall and no land forfeitures. We took him at his word and we want him to keep his word.”

RELATED: Police Find Woman's Body in Trunk of Car, 4 Suspected MS-13 Gang Members Charged

Biden’s immigration policies have lacked consistency, creating a crisis at the southern border where apprehensions are hitting record highs.

Migrant children harmed by cartels & a rising COVID positivity rate are just two of the dangerous conditions at the border.

@GregAbbott_TX calls on the Biden administration to re-establish protective border policies. pic.twitter.com/ncTWuG1xSB — The RGA (@The_RGA) April 16, 2021

The issue in this instance largely has to do with the fact that the Biden administration easily could have dropped the case.

“Biden taking land with Eminent Domain? LIVE Sharpe Way.” Is Biden taking land for the border wall too? Is this legal or fair? Those questions and more tonight, LIVE.#SharpeWay #LarrySharpe #libertarian #liberty #eminentdomain #bidenhttps://t.co/6F9S49CJEY — Larry Sharpe (@LarrySharpe) April 15, 2021

If the administration made the decision to continue with the wall, the “greater good” argument could have justified what the Cavazos’ family is now facing.

We saw the exact spot where construction of the border wall was halted because of President Biden’s Executive Order. Miles of border wall steel—already funded and authorized for construction by Congress—lies in pieces, rusting in the desert My reaction⬇️ pic.twitter.com/dE6BYOVWfS — Congressman Fred Keller (@RepFredKeller) April 16, 2021

Unfortunately, the White House’s poor planning has created both a border crisis and a disaster for American families along the border.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.