Biden Supporters Featured on MSNBC Were Portrayed as 'Undecided' Voters on NBC News

It’s not so much that the establishment media is committed to churning out fake news to prop up their candidate of choice in the 2020 presidential election, it’s that they’re painfully lazy about covering it up.

In a town hall event Monday where former Vice President Joe Biden took questions from what the network claimed was an “audience of undecided Florida voters,” NBC News featured two participants who turned out be already committed to the Democratic candidate.

What’s worse, those men — and another who previously said he’d “probably” be voting for Biden — had made their previous declarations on sister network MSNBC, suggesting this was no innocent oversight or error.

Broadcast from Miami, the event — which aired on NBC, CNBC and MSNBC — featured moderator Lester Holt, who mostly stuck to “orange man bad” set-ups about President Donald Trump and veered away from anything remotely damaging to Biden, Fox News reported.

It’s no surprise that the evening featured the usual coddling the mainstream media bestow on leftist politicians, but that night they did it without even bothering to rustle up new puppets to stump for Biden.

The Washington Free Beacon spliced footage of each man speaking to show their remarks on both Monday’s town hall as independents and their previous appearances on MSNBC as Biden supporters.

.@NBCNews featured a pair of “undecided” voters during a network town hall earlier this week who had previously declared their support for Democratic nominee @JoeBiden on the network’s sister channel, @MSNBC. via @CAndersonMO and @DavidRutz pic.twitter.com/gKW1Sh3bb5 — Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) October 6, 2020

The first part showed attorney Peter Gonzalez asking Biden a question at the town hall for supposedly “undecided” voters.

In the next cut, this one featuring an Aug. 21 interview Gonzalez did with MSNBC, the chyron identified him as a “Republican Voting for Biden.”

“[If] we get four more years of Trump, good luck, and good luck with the future attracting younger voters,” Gonzalez had told NBC News/MSNBC correspondent Ellison Barber in a discussion featuring Cuban-American voters following Biden’s acceptance speech during the Democratic National Convention.

The remarks were apparently so compelling, the network pull-quoted him in a tweet.

“If we get four more years of Trump, good luck. And good luck with the future attracting younger voters,” a Cuban-American voter tells @ellisonbarber.https://t.co/nrrf4iNPMr — MSNBC (@MSNBC) August 23, 2020

The next clip from the town hall showed marketing executive Ismael Llano, who Holt said “voted for Hillary Clinton four years ago but has voted Republican in the past.”

As if that statement wasn’t enough to reveal the sham, the flashback of Llano appearing Aug. 21 on MSNBC during the same discussion as the one with Gonzalez revealed that the chyron identified him as an “Independent Voting for Biden.”

“[Something] that Joe Biden said during his speech that resonated with me was what defines America is a possibility,” Llano told Barber.

The third disingenuous “undecided voter” from the town hall footage tweet was Mateo Gomez, who said he would “probably” be voting for Biden in a Sept. 30 MSNBC appearance — clearly indicating he was anything but undecided.

The Free Beacon’s accompanying story about the town hall noted that other participants had also pledged support for Biden and denigrated Trump on their social media accounts.

(That’s outrageous, but not as brazen as recycling the same men who appeared weeks before on NBC’s sister network and just slapping a different label on them for the town hall.)

For instance, guest Michelle Cruz Marrero’s public Facebook profile includes several photos that specifically express support for Biden and his running mate, California Sen. Kamala Harris, as well as one that boasts the slogan, “Pro-America … Anti-Trump.”

The Free Beacon also revealed that town hall participant Cassidy Brown’s Twitter account, which appears to have since been switched to “private,” retweeted a pro-Biden/Harris account last month.

“Brown also shared an Instagram post from her sister after the town hall, where she boasted Brown asked the ‘future president’ an ‘incredible question’ about reproductive rights,” according to the outlet.

These silly political events the establishment media host are supposed to inform the viewer, but instead employ the usual ruse of conversing with so-called “undecided voters” as an opportunity to verbally bludgeon Trump (or whichever Republican happens to be running).

The mainstream media especially hate Trump and have hammered him with fake news and skewed coverage since the day he descended the escalator to announce his run for president, so it’s no shock that they’re all in for Biden.

The one upside to this sort of coverage and sloppy guest booking is that these networks are showing themselves to be the partisan hacks those on the right always knew they were.

It’s possible they’re blinded by “Trump Derangement Syndrome,” or it could be they’re suffering from the same hubris they had prior to the first time Trump was elected president, when they thought former Secretary of State Hilary Clinton was a shoo-in for the White House.

The problem for them is that the internet is forever, with just about anything easily verified and uncovered with a couple of keyboard strokes.

No longer can they get away with pretending thatthe useful idiots they’re parading out to lob softballs at Biden are anything but Trump-hating Biden supporters like they are.

It’s looking like an uphill battle electorally for Trump the moment, but given the kind of skewed and downright viscous coverage he has received compared to his Democratic opponent, it’s a miracle he’s even competing in the polls at all.

The one encouraging fact, however, is that he has been here before in 2016 with Clinton, and Trump did then what he does best: get the silent majority to rise up and vote against this establishment media and their awful candidate.

