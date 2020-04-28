SECTIONS
Biden-Supporting Actress Alyssa Milano Says It's Time for Accuser To Be 'Heard and Seen'

By Johnathan Jones
Published April 28, 2020 at 10:01am
Actress Alyssa Milano, a prominent figure in the #MeToo movement, is shifting her tone on a sexual assault allegation against presumptive Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden.

The former “Charmed” star tweeted Tuesday that she believes Biden’s accuser, a former Senate staffer named Tara Reade, should “be heard and seen” after initially describing the woman’s story as part of a “smear campaign.”

“I’m aware of the new developments in Tara Reade’s accusation against Joe Biden,” Milano tweeted.

“I want Tara, like every other survivor, to have the space to be heard and seen without being used as fodder. I hear and see you, Tara. #MeToo,” she said.

The tone in Milano’s statements contrasted with her previous comments — particularly her explanation earlier this month that she would still support Biden despite the sexual assault allegation.

In a tweet posted on April 6, the actress shared an interview with SiriusXM radio host Andy Cohen and wrote, “I explained my silence on the allegations against Joe Biden in this clip. I am still endorsing @JoeBiden. Listen to this clip to find out why.”

“There always needs to be a thorough vetting of accusations,” Milano added.

“I believe that even though we should believe women, and that is an important thing, what that statement really means is that for so long, the go-to has been not to believe them,” she said in the interview.

“We have to societally change that mindset to believing women, but that does not mean at the expense of not giving men their due process and investigating situations. It’s got to be fair in both directions,” the actress added.

“I’ve been very vocal about Biden and my support for him,” Milano said. “I don’t feel comfortable throwing away a decent man that I’ve known for 15 years in this time of complete chaos without there being a thorough investigation.”

In a reply to a tweet, Milano also appeared to describe Reade’s allegation as part of a “smear campaign” against Biden.

Many Twitter users responded by noting Milano’s unwavering support for Christine Blasey Ford, who accused Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh of groping her at a party while the two were in high school.

One critic was fellow “Charmed” star Rose McGowan, who told Milano, “You are a fraud. This is about holding the media accountable. You go after Trump & Kavanaugh saying Believe Victims, you are a lie. You have always been a lie. The corrupt DNC is in on the smear job of Tara Reade, so are you. SHAME.”

Reade also criticized Milano during an interview with Fox News.

“I don’t what her role is. She’s not really a professional helping women. She was basically talking about protecting powerful men the last time she made a statement,” Reade said. “It’s just the complete opposite of how she approached Brett Kavanaugh, so it’s kind of weird and strange and I think she’s just looking for ways to be relevant.”

Others asked how the activist can reconcile her support for a candidate facing a credible sexual assault allegation while simultaneously advocating for all accusations from women to be heard.

Milano was a fixture during Kavanugh’s Senate confirmation hearings and was vocal about her support for Blasey Ford.

“I thought it was important to stand in solidarity with Dr. Ford and all women and men who have been victims of crazy abuses of power,” she said in 2018 after the hearing, CNN reported.

“And I felt blessed to be able to do that and to be there, no matter how stoic I had to be and sort of prevent myself from, you know, rolling my eyes. I just had to sit there and be stoic, and that was difficult. It was definitely an exercise in how to constrain and restrain yourself,” the actress said.

Milano also wrote an Op-Ed for CNN in 2018 in which she said, “If professor Christine Blasey Ford is to be believed, and I believe she is, Brett Kavanaugh is a sexual predator.”

Johnathan Jones
Johnathan has authored thousands of news articles throughout his career. He has also worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.
