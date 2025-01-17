Biden Takes Nasty Shot at Republican-Led States in Final White House Interview: 'Red States Really Screwed Up'

This writer is tragically old enough to remember when incumbent President Joe Biden gave his inauguration speech on Jan. 20, 2021.

That means this writer is also old enough to remember Biden’s very specific call to action during that speech.

“To overcome these challenges — to restore the soul and to secure the future of America — requires more than words,” Biden said, per White House transcripts.

“It requires that most elusive of things in a democracy,” Biden continued, “Unity.”

He repeated (and in total fairness, this doesn’t seem like a typical Biden gaffe, but rather a point of emphasis): “Unity.”

Fast forward one disastrous presidential term later, and Biden suddenly doesn’t seem all that interested in “unity.”

Funny how that works.

Speaking exclusively to MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell, Biden gave a wide-ranging interview filled with the typical drivel you’d expect from the outgoing octogenarian-in-chief.

But there was one bit that really hammered home how brutally phony Biden’s calls for “unity” were when he first assumed office.

You can watch the whole thing below, but the relevant remarks begin at 32:16:







“Lawrence, I got a lot of criticism,” Biden said, before hilariously adding “understandably.”

(Seriously, Joe, you’ve deserved every bit of scorn you’ve received, and then some.)

“We’ve invested more in red states than blue states,” Biden said.

O’Donnell agreed with Biden, citing various reports, before the outgoing president would continue his demonstration of “unity.”

Biden said that his administration had to favor red states for two reasons (in typical Biden fashion, he never actually got to his second point).

“One, red states really screwed up,” Biden said. “In terms of the way they handled their economy, and the way they handle manufacturing, the way they handle access to supply chains.”

One, it’s utterly farcical that Biden can say blue states are better run than red states when the largest and most deep-blue state in the country is literally on fire right now, with plenty of blame for local Democratic leadership.

Two, even if Biden were somehow “right” about the GOP mishandling their respective states (there’s ample evidence he’s flat-out wrong, but I digress), what is the point of insulting the other side of the aisle on your way out?

It’s a cowardly move, and sadly, one that has characterized much of Biden’s reign.

But more important than Biden’s cowardice is the fact that, four years after the fact, it’s pretty clear the incumbent lame duck never actually had any designs for “unity.”

He’s a partisan hack that has left this country far more divided than when he first assumed office.

It’s hard to imagine a more fitting end to Biden’s presidency than him taking a cheap shot — and an intellectually dishonest one at that — at the “other side” on his way out.

If there’s one silver lining to Biden’s presidency, at least Joe admitted that all those empty promises he made four years ago are just that: empty.

