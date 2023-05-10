Biden Takes a Page Right Out of Trump's Policy Playbook as Title 42 Comes to an End

President Joe Biden is reinstating a policy from his predecessor’s playbook as the pending termination of Title 42 threatens to plunge the southern border into chaos.

The federal government has finalized a new regulation that will bar migrants from applying for asylum in the United States if they’ve arrived from a safe third country without applying for asylum there, according to CBS News.

If enforced, the regulation could prevent many illegal immigrants from filing an asylum claim in the United States after crossing the U.S. — Mexico border.

Those who do not qualify for a lengthy proceeding in the nation’s byzantine immigration court system could then be quickly deported.

In this respect, the policy would serve as a replacement to Title 42 — a pandemic-era Trump administration policy that allowed quick deportations of illegals on public health grounds.

Title 42 is slated to expire on Thursday, according to Fox News.

The new regulation closely resembles another policy made by former President Donald Trump.

A rule barring asylum claims from migrants who declined to file them in an alternate country was overthrown in federal court in 2020, according to CBS.

Trump also enacted a “Remain in Mexico” policy that required migrants to await the adjudication of their American asylum claims in Mexico.

Do you wish Trump was president right now? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (41 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

This policy proved effective in deterring large “caravans” of illegal aliens from traveling to the border.

Biden ultimately ended enforcement of the Remain in Mexico policy in 2022, with legal disputes ongoing in the federal courts.

The Department of Homeland Security has pledged tougher enforcement of U.S. immigration laws as Title 42 nears its termination.

Don’t listen to smugglers’ lies about America’s immigration laws. The U.S. border is not open to illegal or irregular migration and U.S. immigration laws will be tougher as the Title 42 public health Order ends. Get the facts about U.S. immigration laws https://t.co/2NWF48ERFn pic.twitter.com/hQSt5mmvs1 — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) May 9, 2023

However, large groups of illegal migrants arriving at the border in advance of the policy’s end don’t seem to have gotten the message — or taken it seriously.

Border Patrol reported apprehending an average of 8,794 illegals every day over the weekend — a figure that Fox News border reporter Bill Melugin called the highest daily count he’d ever seen the agency disclose.

BREAKING: Border Patrol reports a staggering 26,382 migrant apprehensions in just a 3 day span. That is an average of 8,794 per day, which is the highest daily average I have ever seen reported. https://t.co/YK1vbqWWv7 — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 8, 2023

The Biden administration has ordered DHS to release some migrants into American communities without a court date or any means to track them, according to NBC News.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.