Biden Takes a Shot at Trump as He Departs D.C. After Inauguration

Former President Joe Biden vowed on Monday to resist the policy priorities of President Donald Trump as he starts his second administration.

The departing commander-in-chief said in a speech at Joint Base Andrews shortly after the inauguration, alongside former first lady Jill Biden, that those who oppose Trump “have a lot more to do.”

“You heard the inaugural address today. We’ve got a lot more to do,” Biden insisted.

He then made the sign of the cross, provoking laughter from supporters as he reflected that he has witnessed many administration changes during his decades in politics.

“They’re up and down, but we have to stay with it,” he continued.

“My dad taught me the measure of a person — you’ve heard me say this before — is how quickly they get back up when they get knocked down,” Biden added. “That’s what we have to do right now. We’ve always done our best as Americans.”

“We never, never, never give up. Ever.”

Biden also vowed, “We’re leaving office, but we’re not leaving the fight.”

His first move after leaving office will be vacationing in Santa Ynez, which is north of Santa Barbara, California, according to WDEL in Wilmington, Delaware.

Biden will reportedly stay at the home of Democratic donor Joe Kiani.

He also traveled to Santa Ynez after he withdrew from his re-election campaign last summer.

It is unknown when he will return to his home in Wilmington, according to WDEL-TV.

Trump was indeed highly critical of Biden during his 30-minute inaugural address, reflecting optimism about the future of the country but severely rebuking the previous administration’s handling of border security, energy, foreign policy, and other issues.

“As we gather today, our government confronts a crisis of trust. For many years, the radical and corrupt establishment has extracted power and wealth from our citizens,” Trump declared, according to a transcript of the speech from the Associated Press.

“While the pillars of our society lay broken and seemingly in complete disrepair, we now have a government that cannot manage even a simple crisis at home while at the same time stumbling into a continuing catalog of catastrophic events abroad.”

Trump added, “Our recent election is a mandate to completely and totally reverse a horrible betrayal, and all of these many betrayals that have taken place, and to give the people back their faith, their wealth, their democracy and indeed their freedom.”

