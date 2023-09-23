Share
News

Biden Taps 'Key Leader' Kamala Harris to Head First-Ever Gun Control Office

 By Jack Davis  September 22, 2023 at 5:00pm
Calling her “a key leader in the Biden-Harris Administration’s effort to end our nation’s gun violence epidemic,” President Joe Biden on Friday tapped Vice President Kamala Harris to oversee the first-ever White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention.

A White House statement said the office will focus on “implementing executive and legislative action.” The statement said Biden deserves credit for “taking more meaningful executive action than any other president” against guns.

In remarks announcing the new office, Biden said, “I never thought I’d even remotely say this in my whole career: Guns are the No. 1 killer of children in America.”

“If members of the Congress refuse to act, then we’ll need to elect new members of Congress that will act,” Biden added. “The safety of our kids from gun violence is on the ballot.”

“The new Office of Gun Violence Prevention will play a critical role in implementing President Biden’s and my efforts to reduce violence to the fullest extent under the law,” Harris said in the White House statement.

GOP Senator Gets Big Win After Months-Long Stand-Off with Schumer

“Our promise to the American people is this: we will not stop working to end the epidemic of gun violence in every community, because we do not have a moment, nor a life to spare.”

Putting Harris in charge of the new office led to a round of derision on social media, with many users pointing out that she has been unable to stem the rising tide of illegal immigration in her role as Biden’s “border czar.”


Stefanie Feldman, a Biden aide who has worked on anti-gun policy, will be the director of the office.

“This office will dig deep to find additional life-saving actions that this administration can take,” Feldman said, according to NPR.

New Mexico Governor Folds, Removes Firearm Carry Ban from Emergency Order

Gun rights advocates criticized the creation of the office.

“While it may sound nice to the uneducated listener, an office like this would only centralize the aggressive efforts by anti-gun administrations to restrict Second Amendment rights, and will do nothing concrete to actually reduce violence,” said Aidan Johnston of Gun Owners of America, according to The Reload.

“If this administration were serious about reducing violence, they would support efforts to keep bad guys in jail instead of releasing them, and would also voice their opposition to state and local laws that restrict the rights of individuals to carry weapons for their own self-defense.”

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




