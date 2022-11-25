Biden Targets Anyone Who Has Ever Bought a Semiautomatic Weapon: 'No Social Redeeming Value'

President Joseph Biden made some alarming remarks about gun control during a Thanksgiving event in Nantucket, Massachusetts.

Biden has long targeted Americans’ Second Amendment rights and pushed for a ban on so-called assault weapons.

His stance got even more extreme Thursday when he met with reporters outside the Nantucket fire station.

The president condemned the ownership of semiautomatic weapons.

“The idea we still allow semiautomatic weapons to be purchased is sick,” Biden said. “It’s just sick.

“It has no, no social redeeming value. Zero. None. Not a single, solitary rationale for it except profit for the gun manufacturers.”

President Biden speaks to media in Nantucket: “The idea we still allow semiautomatic weapons to be purchased is sick. It has no social redeeming value. Zero. None…I’m going to try to get rid of assault weapons”pic.twitter.com/w40MJ4Vzpq — CSPAN (@cspan) November 24, 2022

Let’s stop there for a second, because before we go any further, we need to define some terms.

The word “semiautomatic” characterizes any firearm that reloads each round automatically after a shot is fired and requires an additional push of the trigger to fire off a second round.

This is in contrast to a fully automatic firearm, which will continue to fire rounds as long as the trigger is compressed.

This is a very important distinction. Semiautomatic firearms make up about 50 percent of all new firearms bought annually and about 20 percent of privately owned firearms, according to National Rifle Association statistics.

A ban on semiautomatic firearms would ban all standard handguns, most rifles and a wide range of shotguns that operate by firing one round for each squeeze of the trigger.

Biden didn’t stop there Thursday, however, declaring, “I’m going to try to get rid of assault weapons.”

The term “assault weapon” is meaningless. All weapons are designed to assault.

When our leaders do not understand the subjects they then attempt to legislate, we end up with bad laws that serve no one — especially not the public’s best interest.

Until career politicians like Biden educate themselves on these important facts, they only accomplish at best misguided moral grandstanding that strips the rights away from law-abiding citizens.

