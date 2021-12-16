Share
Sports
News

Biden Targets NFL Star Aaron Rodgers Over Vaccination Status While Touring Kentucky Damage

 By Jack Davis  December 16, 2021 at 9:18am
Share

Apparently believing the aftermath of a disaster is the perfect place to push a political agenda, President Joe Biden made a carping COVID-19 comment Wednesday while touring the widespread devastation of Kentucky communities hit by tornadoes last week.

Biden spoke with two women, one of whom was wearing a Green Bay Packers hat, in Dawson Springs.

“Tell that quarterback he’s got to get the vaccine,” the president said at the end of a brief conversation with the women, according to WEAR-TV.

Trending:
Watch: Biden's Trip to Kentucky Goes South as He's Greeted with Shouts of 'Let's Go, Brandon' and 'Pedophile'

Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who tested positive for the coronavirus last month, had said before the start of the season that he was “immunized” against the virus.

However, the reigning NFL MVP explained in an interview on Nov. 5, after his positive test, that he had an allergy to an ingredient in the coronavirus vaccines developed by Pfizer and Moderna. He also had concerns about side effects from the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Instead, Rodgers said, he underwent procedures to boost his immunity.

Was Biden's comment out of line?

“I’m not some sort of anti-vax, flat-earther,” the Packers quarterback said on “The Pat McAfee Show.”

“I believe strongly in bodily autonomy and the ability to make choices for your body, not to have to acquiesce to some sort of woke culture or crazed, you know, group of individuals who say you have to do something,” he said.



Rodgers lashed out at the NFL’s coronavirus protocols.

“Some of the rules are not based in science at all,” he said. “They’re based purely in trying to out and shame people.”

Twitter users suggested Biden’s vaccine comment was off the mark.

Related:
Atkinson: It's Time for Sports Leagues to Stop Testing Healthy People for COVID-19

The Packers are 3-1 since Rodgers’ return and 10-3 overall.

The quarterback was not asked about Biden’s comment on Wednesday during a media availability.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




5 Children Killed in Bouncy Castle Disaster, 4 Others Injured
Biden Targets NFL Star Aaron Rodgers Over Vaccination Status While Touring Kentucky Damage
National Sheriffs Group Unleashes on NFL After Anti-Police Funding Is Revealed
Disturbing Video: California Paramedics Refuse to Attend to Dying Man Because of 'Some COVID Law'
Newly Released CIA Documents Reveal Lee Harvey Oswald's Suspicious Meeting Just Before JFK Assassination
See more...

Conversation

The Western Journal is pleased to bring back comments to our articles! Due to threatened de-monetization by Big Tech, we had temporarily removed comments, but we have now implemented a solution to bring back the conversation that Big Tech doesn't want you to have. If you have any problems using the new commenting platform, please contact customer support at commenting-help@insticator.com. Welcome back!