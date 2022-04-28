On Wednesday, President Joe Biden hosted the National and State Teachers of the Year event at the White House.

His remarks turned political, to the surprise of no one; education and parental freedom in public schooling are hot-button issues right now, and the president said it was high time for this to end.

“American teachers have dedicated their lives to teaching our children and lifting them up. We got to stop making them the target of the culture wars,” Biden said, according to a White House transcript. “That’s where this is going.”

(The Western Journal has documented, however, how it’s the left that’s been stoking the culture wars in the classroom — and conservatives are merely trying to stop their children from being indoctrinated. We’ll keep fighting for parental rights — and you can help us by subscribing.)

Biden, just moments later, managed to undercut his rhetoric by underlining why there’s a culture war over how our kids are instructed.

“You’ve heard me say it many times about our children, but it’s true: They’re all our children,” Biden said.

“And the reason you’re the Teachers of the Year is because you recognize that. They’re not somebody else’s children; they’re like yours when they’re in the classroom.”

Biden to teachers: “They’re not somebody else’s children. They’re yours when you’re in the classroom.” pic.twitter.com/iiBdxNkqOC — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 27, 2022

It’s saying the quiet part out loud, and not even accidentally: Your children are community property to liberals, never so much so as when they’re in the classroom.

Is it time for more parents to homeschool their children? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (444 Votes) No: 1% (3 Votes)

Teachers aren’t professional educators paid to instruct your child in algebra, English or world history. That may be their stated job, mind you. However, to liberals, teachers are a bit like time-share parents.

Sure, you may have them at home, but between the hours of 7 a.m. and 2 p.m., that’s their time. The problem is that it’s not just about reading, writing and ‘rithmatic anymore. Instead, it’s about inculcating values.

Stunner of stunners, you may not agree with those values. For the most part, these educators don’t care. You’re the hidebound one — and they’re going to make sure that whatever you teach them at home is undermined while your kids are “theirs” in the classroom.

Biden’s speech on Wednesday felicitously comes after Washington Post reporter Taylor Lorenz “exposed” the Twitter account Libs of TikTok. While her doxing of the account’s owner contained plenty of accusations of bigotry, there weren’t too many descriptions of the actual content on the account — particularly as it pertains to teachers.

Perhaps this is why. Here’s a man who was reportedly an Oklahoma middle school teacher who posted a video telling kids, “If your parents don’t accept you for who you are, f*** them. I’m your parents now.”

WARNING: The following video contains graphic language that some viewers will find offensive.

“If your parents don’t accept you for who you are, f*** them. I’m your parents now” – Oklahoma middle school teacher This teacher was let go last week after complaints of grooming and this tiktok + others containing questionable content were brought to the principal’s attention. pic.twitter.com/eBgAWCW3K7 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 11, 2022

And here’s a fifth-grade teacher detailing “her lesson plan for teaching gender and sexuality.”

5th grade teacher shows her lesson plan for teaching gender and sexuality. pic.twitter.com/iFYdiigFMD — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 15, 2022

Is the “Gender Unicorn” your ideal lesson plan for your children regarding gender and sexuality? Probably not, but your tax dollars are paying her to teach it to your kids while they’re “hers.”

But no: According to President Biden, fears about critical race theory and gender ideology being taught in the classroom are all just coming from the same old fear-mongering prudes who went apoplectic over “Heather Has Two Mommies” back in the 1990s.

“Today, there are too many politicians trying to score political points, trying to ban books — even math books,” Biden said.

“I mean, did you ever think — even you younger teachers — did you ever think, when you’d be teaching, that you’d be worried about book burnings and banning books, all because it doesn’t fit somebody’s political agenda?”

Interesting Biden should talk about those math books recently rejected by Florida’s Department of Education and “somebody’s political agenda.” In excerpts from one of the banned books released by the Department of Education, an example graph identified conservatives as more racially prejudiced than liberals.

Florida’s Dept. of Education released examples of the CRT-inspired material in math textbooks and here ya have it Kids are being told that conservatives and more racially prejudice than liberals based on data from a debunked test https://t.co/M7wBJkoEvP pic.twitter.com/WvWZaTVjs2 — Chrissy Clark (@chrissyclark_) April 21, 2022

There’s more where that came from, too. But it’s the “politicians trying to score political points” who have the agenda here. Right.

No teacher, no matter how good, has a claim on your child. Your child isn’t “ours.” It’s not like your child is theirs when they’re in a teacher’s classroom, either. There’s no shared ownership of kids, no matter how badly the left wishes there was.

Parents are fed up with this kind of thinking, and they’re expressing their disgust at school board meetings — and the ballot box. Last November, this kind of rhetoric cost Terry McAuliffe what should have been an easy victory in the Virginia gubernatorial election. Instead, education led to a GOP sweep in a state that was becoming increasingly blue.

Things already don’t look good for the Democrats in 2022. The last thing Joe Biden needs right now is to turn to the Terry McAuliffe strategy on the war for the soul of our public schools.

From the sound of things, however, he can’t help himself.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.