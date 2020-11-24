President Donald Trump announced Monday night that he has removed some roadblocks in the way of presumptive President-elect Joe Biden’s transition, but also emphasized he will not stop his legal battle over the results of the Nov. 3 election.

The Trump campaign alleges there was voter fraud and irregularities in states that include Arizona, Nevada, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Despite multiple anecdotal incidents, however, proof has yet to surface that there was a widespread effort to distort the vote in such a way that would have impacted the final results of the presidential election.

The president announced in a series of tweets he was recommending that the General Services Administration make federal resources available to the Biden transition team.

“I want to thank Emily Murphy at GSA for her steadfast dedication and loyalty to our Country. She has been harassed, threatened, and abused — and I do not want to see this happen to her, her family, or employees of GSA,” Trump said.

“Our case STRONGLY continues, we will keep up the good fight, and I believe we will prevail! Nevertheless, in the best interest of our Country, I am recommending that Emily and her team do what needs to be done with regard to initial protocols, and have told my team to do the same.”

…fight, and I believe we will prevail! Nevertheless, in the best interest of our Country, I am recommending that Emily and her team do what needs to be done with regard to initial protocols, and have told my team to do the same. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 23, 2020

He then followed that up to make sure the world knew he was not quitting his battle.

“What does GSA being allowed to preliminarily work with the Dems have to do with continuing to pursue our various cases on what will go down as the most corrupt election in American political history? We are moving full speed ahead. Will never concede to fake ballots & ‘Dominion,'” the president said.

What does GSA being allowed to preliminarily work with the Dems have to do with continuing to pursue our various cases on what will go down as the most corrupt election in American political history? We are moving full speed ahead. Will never concede to fake ballots & “Dominion”. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2020

Poll: 79 Percent of Trump Voters Believe ‘Election Was Stolen‘ https://t.co/PmMBmt05AI via @BreitbartNews They are 100% correct, but we are fighting hard. Our big lawsuit, which spells out in great detail all of the ballot fraud and more, will soon be filled. RIGGED ELECTION! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2020

Murphy wrote to the Biden campaign and said she had made the decision to release funds for the transition on her own.

“Please know that I came to my decision independently, based on the law and available facts,” Murphy said in the letter, according to Fox News. “I was never directly or indirectly pressured by any Executive Branch official — including those who work at the White House or GSA — with regard to the substance or timing of my decision.

“To be clear, I did not receive any direction to delay my determination.”

She said her decision came because of “recent developments involving legal challenges and certifications of election results.”

Prior to Murphy’s actions on Monday, Michigan voted to certify the election results and a Trump challenge in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, was thrown out.

Despite those setbacks, Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani said the campaign is not finished.

The Pennsylvania judge — Matthew Brann, who was appointed by President Barack Obama in 2012 when Biden was vice president — just did not listen to a “single fact,” he said.

“And I don’t know how a judge could’ve concluded that the facts aren’t substantial when they haven’t even been presented yet,” Giuliani said. “Unfortunately, we haven’t yet gotten a fair decision. We will. We’ve got to be a little patient.”

The Department of Defense said in a statement Monday that it has been in contact with Biden’s transition team and “we will begin immediately implementing our plan to provide support in accordance with the statute, DoD policy and the memorandum of agreement between the White House” and the Biden team.

Biden’s campaign called Murphy’s decision “a definitive administrative action to formally begin the transition process with federal agencies.”

“In the days ahead, transition officials will begin meeting with federal officials to discuss the pandemic response, have a full accounting of our national security interests, and gain complete understanding of the Trump administration’s efforts to hollow out government agencies,” the Biden team’s statement said.

