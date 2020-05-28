President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign is pointing out what it sees as a clear example of hypocrisy from former Vice President Joe Biden on the issue of wearing masks amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The digital arm of the campaign came down hard on Biden on Thursday after Biden starred in a new public service announcement ad promoting face coverings.

Biden stars in a newly released 18-second TikTok video in which he reminds a man walking a dog to wear a mask while outdoors.

The Trump campaign posted a response to the video short, pointing out that just this week, the presumptive Democratic nominee was filmed not wearing a mask.

Biden sat down with CNN’s Dana Bash Tuesday and while he and the CNN reporter were notably far apart, neither was wearing a mask.

The Trump campaign used the interview to note the inconsistent messaging from Biden on the issue.

In a meme, the campaign wrote, “Joe Biden today: “‘You need to wear your mask outside. I don’t care if you’re just walking your dog.'”

The meme punchline adds: “Joe Biden 2 days ago:” and shows the image of Biden not wearing a mask while sitting with Bash.

Joe Biden today: “You need to wear your mask outside. I don’t care if you’re just walking your dog.” Joe Biden 2 days ago: pic.twitter.com/eYw8hAJZin — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 & get the APP (@TrumpWarRoom) May 28, 2020

Biden’s new ad was a collaboration with The Washington Post, The Hill reported.

In the 18 second video, which attempts a comedic take on masks, Biden comes down on the newspaper’s Dave Jorgenson for being outdoors with his face exposed.

“Dave, what the hell? I told you to wear your mask outside,” Biden tells Jorgenson in the video short.

“You need to wear your mask outside. I don’t care if you’re just walking your dog.”

Jorgenson complies with Biden’s request, asking, “Is that better?”

Biden responds: “He’s never gonna learn.”

The ad was released days after Biden updated his Twitter profile picture to one of him wearing a black face mask.

Biden, or someone in charge of his Twitter account, also tweeted a reminder for people to cover their faces in public.

Wear a mask. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 27, 2020

Biden first unveiled his mask on Memorial Day when he laid a wreath at a Delaware veterans cemetery.

Fox News analyst Brit Hume commented on Biden’s facial covering on Twitter, writing, “This might help explain why Trump doesn’t like to wear a mask in public. Biden today.”

This might help explain why Trump doesn’t like to wear a mask in public. Biden today. pic.twitter.com/9l1gw1ljBE — Brit Hume (@brithume) May 25, 2020

Biden’s Tik Tok video with The Washington Post is released as the issue of wearing masks has become a political one, with some people who are proponents of wearing facial coverings saying those who choose not to are irresponsible.

