Biden Tells Giant Whopper While Overseas That's Completely at Odds with History

Anyone who pays attention knows that President Joe Biden is a serial teller of untruths, but the establishment media usually just ignores his many falsehoods — and sometimes they even amplify them. And he just did it again.

Biden’s latest whopper of a lie was disgorged in Hiroshima, Japan, while attending the G7 Summit there on Sunday. As he stood on stage, he began speaking of a diplomatic group to which the U.S., Australia, India, and Japan belong.

The organization is called “The Quad” and it is aimed at keeping the four nations in sync with policy and threats in the Indo-Pacific and South China Sea regions. So, as he spoke Biden blurted out an amazing and utterly false claim about this group of nations.

“I doubt many people in this audience or any other audience would’ve said that two years after being elected, I’d be able to convince India, Australia, Japan, and the United States to form an organization called ‘the Quad’ to maintain stability in the Indian Ocean and the South China Sea,” Joe smugly exclaimed.

Well, kudos, Joe. Only one problem, though. You didn’t convince anyone to do anything because “the Quad” predates your term in office.

As RNC Research said on its Twitter account, “The Quad was re-established in 2017 under President Trump.”

As it has been repeatedly pointed out since Biden once again made himself the hero of his own fictional biography, the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QSD) became an ongoing concern in 2017 when Trump was president. But it has roots back to the Bush presidency.

The cooperative was initiated in 2007 by then-Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who brought in Australian Prime Minister John Howard, Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, and U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney, to discuss security concerns in the region.

At the time, they used their cooperation on the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami as the basis to begin gathering for other purposes. But it was never exactly a regular effort, and sort of went into hiatus when PM Howard left office in Australia. That is, until former President Donald Trump put some more serious work into the idea in 2017.

Trump used the meetings to call attention to China’s belligerence in the region and to work to get the allies to cooperate on a response to the developing threat, Foreign Policy magazine noted in October of 2020.

So, no, Joe, you didn’t create anything or “convince” any of our allies to form any sort of organization to do anything. You are just flat-out lying, Joe.

Unfortunately, this is far from the only time Biden has floated an outright lie like this before an audience. Going as far back as the 1970s he has lied, especially if the lie makes him look like the brilliant hero of our times, were the lies to be accepted at face value.

Biden pops off at least one lie every other time he walks up to a microphone. From little white lies to outrageous whoppers, he has spun wild tales and disgorged outright falsehoods for decades.

One of his more recent lies — his claim the U.S. has never defaulted on our loan obligations — even earned a Twitter community note fact check early this month.

There are too many other examples to detail them all, granted, but here are a few more of these wild, tall tales.

For instance, during his State of the Union address this year, Biden didn’t even get five minutes into the thing before lying. The president claimed the economy was “reeling” when he took office two years ago and implied that it is in a better state now, a claim that every American who is struggling to get by knows is untrue.

His economic lies were so outrageous that even the establishment media was prompted to fact-check him. And after that aforementioned State of the Union address, The Washington Post took issue with 13 of the president’s false claims.

Biden doesn’t just lie about important political issues, either. He has also delivered a veritable tidal wave of lies about his personal life. In April he delivered the easily checked lie that he was born in the same hospital in which his “grandpop” died. In actuality, his “grandpop” died in Baltimore and Joe was born in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

It’s all just part of decades of untruths that have marked his five decade-career in politics.

