Biden Tells Little Girl She Looks '19 Years Old' Sitting 'Like a Little Lady with Her Legs Crossed'

Cameron Arcand May 28, 2021 at 4:19pm

Some politicians are better off sticking to their teleprompters, and President Joe Biden is certainly one of them.

While speaking at an event where he met with Democratic Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam regarding the state reopening, the president made an incredibly questionable comment about a young girl sitting in the audience.

“I’m especially honored to share the stage with Brittany and Jared and Nathan and Margaret Catherine. I uh, I love those barrettes in your hair, man. I tell you what, look at her. She looks like she’s 19 years old sitting there like a little lady with her legs crossed,” Biden said.

Social media users did not hesitate to lambast the president for his remarks.

This is yet another passive comment by Biden that would rarely be acceptable in the majority of personal or workplace environments.

Was this comment creepy?

A lot of Americans voted for the president because he usually sticks to the script as a seasoned politician, compared to the off-the-cuff former President Donald Trump.

While viral Twitter moments involving the president are incredibly common, Biden has developed a reputation for making inappropriate remarks and actions toward young women and children.

Eight women have made allegations of improper behavior — including a former staffer in Biden’s office when he was senator, Tara Reade — according to Business Insider.

Whether or not the comment’s intention was harmless, the president’s frequent gaffes may give insight into how large of a role his age plays in how he communicates with the public.

Similar to how his team frequently kept Biden off the campaign trail, it would not surprising if the White House limited the president’s appearances and speaking engagements to avoid damage.

Vice President Kamala Harris has already taken on a larger role compared to previous vice presidents when it comes to representing the administration, and it may be for the better.

It is impossible to know what Biden was thinking when he was talking about this young girl, but it was undoubtedly ridiculous.

Cameron Arcand
Contributor, Commentary
Cameron Arcand is a political commentator based in Orange County, California. His "Young Not Stupid" column launched at The Western Journal in January 2021, making Cameron one of the youngest columnists for a national news outlet in the United States. He has appeared on One America News, and has been a Young America's Foundation member since 2019.
Cameron Arcand is a political commentator based in Orange County, California. In 2017 as a school project, he founded YoungNotStupid.com, which has grown exponentially since its founding. He has interviewed several notable conservative figures, including Dave Rubin, Peggy Grande and Madison Cawthorn.

In September 2020, Cameron joined The Western Journal as a Commentary Writer, where he has written articles on topics ranging from the COVID-19 pandemic, the "Recall Gavin Newsom" effort and the 2020 election aftermath. The "Young Not Stupid" column launched at The Western Journal in January 2021, making Cameron one of the youngest columnists for a national news outlet in the United States. He has appeared on One America News, and has been a Young America's Foundation member since 2019.
