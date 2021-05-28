Biden Tells Little Girl She Looks '19 Years Old' Sitting 'Like a Little Lady with Her Legs Crossed'

Some politicians are better off sticking to their teleprompters, and President Joe Biden is certainly one of them.

While speaking at an event where he met with Democratic Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam regarding the state reopening, the president made an incredibly questionable comment about a young girl sitting in the audience.

“I’m especially honored to share the stage with Brittany and Jared and Nathan and Margaret Catherine. I uh, I love those barrettes in your hair, man. I tell you what, look at her. She looks like she’s 19 years old sitting there like a little lady with her legs crossed,” Biden said.

President Biden to a young girl: “I love those barrettes in your hair. Man I’ll tell you what, look at her she looks like she’s 19 years old sitting there like a little lady with her legs crossed.”pic.twitter.com/HHntNDNSDB — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 28, 2021

Social media users did not hesitate to lambast the president for his remarks.

Joe Biden talking about the daughter of a veteran in the audience: “I uh, I love those barrettes in your hair. Man I’ll tell you what, look at her she looks like she’s 19 years old sitting there, with her, like a little lady with her legs crossed” Why does he do this? So creepy. pic.twitter.com/APLyXoMlcM — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) May 28, 2021

While the media fawns over Biden eating ice cream, he’s just out there saying things like “I love those barrettes in your hair. Man I’ll tell you what, look at her she looks like she’s 19 years old sitting there like a little lady with her legs crossed.”pic.twitter.com/1NxrEMozuB — Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) May 28, 2021

Media? This is at least weird, right? https://t.co/w4hKerrp1w — NewsBusters (@newsbusters) May 28, 2021

This is yet another passive comment by Biden that would rarely be acceptable in the majority of personal or workplace environments.

A lot of Americans voted for the president because he usually sticks to the script as a seasoned politician, compared to the off-the-cuff former President Donald Trump.

While viral Twitter moments involving the president are incredibly common, Biden has developed a reputation for making inappropriate remarks and actions toward young women and children.

Eight women have made allegations of improper behavior — including a former staffer in Biden’s office when he was senator, Tara Reade — according to Business Insider.

Whether or not the comment’s intention was harmless, the president’s frequent gaffes may give insight into how large of a role his age plays in how he communicates with the public.

“There was really an overzealous interrogation of her background…”@RyanGrim and @MegynKelly on the media coverage of Pres. Biden accuser Tara Reade, and what we know for a fact. Listen below, and download the FULL show here: https://t.co/F96HgI7HIWhttps://t.co/YLOEllQyMi pic.twitter.com/dvuJ8R9Qg4 — The Megyn Kelly Show (@MegynKellyShow) January 20, 2021

Similar to how his team frequently kept Biden off the campaign trail, it would not surprising if the White House limited the president’s appearances and speaking engagements to avoid damage.

Vice President Kamala Harris has already taken on a larger role compared to previous vice presidents when it comes to representing the administration, and it may be for the better.

It is impossible to know what Biden was thinking when he was talking about this young girl, but it was undoubtedly ridiculous.

