Biden Tells Story About 'Big Mama' Truck Driver, Repeats False Claim He Drove an 18-Wheeler

We’re at it again, I see.

On Monday, President Joe Biden once more carted out the story that he was a truck driver. As you might not be surprised to learn, he wasn’t — and this story has already been fact-checked and proved false. But apparently, his handlers just can’t keep him in check.

This time, Biden claimed he “got a commercial license because my dad used to run an automobile agency” during a White House event meant to highlight the administration’s progress on its “Trucking Action Plan.”

“And I used to have to go up to the body shop up in Philadelphia from Wilmington. And when they’d order a trailer or a cab, I’d just — they’d sell the cab,” Biden claimed. “And so, I had to have a license to be able to drive it up and back.

“And so during the truckers strike years later, when I was a young senator, I was — there was a guy who ran steel from Deemer Steel out to Ohio.

“And so I decided to ride out with him to see what it was like in the strike. And I was driving, going through Shiloh, Ohio, and he was, his handle was ‘Big 10.’ And I remember every — all the trucks stops were being blockaded at the time during the strike.

“And he called, and he said, ‘Big 10 wanting to come in.’ I forget exactly how he said it. And the — and the only woman truck driver I ever knew I met that day.

“She said, ‘This is Big Mama. No room.’ Swear to God, true story. Swear to God. He said, ‘I’ve got a United States senator driving my truck.’ She said, ‘I got the damn president in mine. So what?’

“I’ll never forget that.”







This is mildly funny — and also very untrue.

You probably already knew this because any time Biden says, “Swear to God, true story,” it’ll end up being a lie.

If you want the receipts, though, this was thoroughly debunked when he said, during a trip to a Mack Truck facility last year, that he “used to drive an 18-wheeler.” It turns out he once rode in an 18-wheeler.

There is zero evidence that Biden “used to drive an 18 wheeler” The extent of Biden’s trucking experience is that he **rode in** a truck once, for one night in 1973 (he made sure to return home by plane though) https://t.co/p9sPMU20W3 pic.twitter.com/A7tmkoOSHB — Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) July 28, 2021

Biden’s serial prevarications are so ridiculous the media doesn’t even bother covering them anymore. CNN, NBC News and Reuters didn’t mention “Big Mama” or anything of the sort in their coverage of the event.

This isn’t even the first time he’s told this particular lie. He’s also lied about being involved in the civil rights movement (he wasn’t), getting arrested in apartheid-era South Africa while trying to visit Nelson Mandela in prison (he didn’t), being offered a job from Idaho lumber company Boise Cascade (no record) and being a teaching professor at an Ivy League university (he wasn’t).

So it isn’t a surprise the president does this — but every time he does, we have to wonder why.

Joe Biden is one of only 45 people who’ve held the office of the presidency of the United States of America. Short of perhaps being the pope, there’s no position so powerful and compelling as the one Biden holds. Before that, he was vice president and a senator from Delaware — again, not throwaway positions.

This isn’t a paper salesman who has to lie about his background to make himself seem interesting. People aren’t thinking to themselves, “Gosh, Uncle Joe is just so bland. If only he had driven an 18-wheeler.”

Furthermore, his handlers might do well to ensure Biden doesn’t retell stories that have already been debunked. Take the strange case of Angelo Negri, a former Amtrak conductor who figured in one of the president’s favorite anecdotes. Here he is telling it for about the fifth time last year as he promoted his aborted Build Back Better legislation:







“I commuted every single day, 263 miles a day, on Amtrak from the time I got elected United States senator,” Biden said in his Oct. 5 speech at the New Jersey Transit Meadowlands Maintenance Complex.

“As matter of fact, when I was vice president, I used to like to take the train home because my mom was very sick and dying, and I’d come home every weekend to make sure I’d take the train home,” he continued. “And Secret Service — and I’m not criticizing them — legitimately would rather me fly because it’s safer, because too many people can get on and off, et cetera.

“And I’m getting on one Friday, and then one of the senior guys on Amtrak, Angelo Negri — I got to know all the conductors really well; they became my friends. I mean, really, my genuine friends. I have them in my home at Christmas and during the summer. And Ang walks up to me and goes, ‘Joey, baby!’ Grabs my cheek. And I thought the Secret Service was going to blow his head off. I swear to God, true story.” (Uh-oh.)

Biden continued, “I said, ‘No, no, he’s a friend.’ I said, ‘What’s up, Ang?’ He said, ‘Joey, I read in the paper — I read in the paper you traveled 1,000 — 1,200,000 miles on Air Force planes’ — because they keep meticulous tabs of it. I said, ‘Yeah.’ He said, ‘Big’ — I won’t say the whole thing — ‘Big deal.’

“He said, ‘You know how many miles you traveled on Amtrak, Joey?’ And I said, ‘No.’ He said, ‘The boys and I figured it out at the retirement dinner.’ He says, ‘You travel 2 million’ — I think it was 180, but — ‘2,200,000 miles.’

“I said, ‘How did you get that answer?’ He said, ‘Well, 267 miles a day. We figured you traveled 119 days a year for 36 years, and then you traveled was vice president.’ And then he goes, ‘So, Joey, I don’t wanna hear this about the Air Force anymore.'”

What’s worth noting is that even The Associated Press — not given to providing much pushback to the Biden administration — fact-checked this story and noted it was a lie.

Negri was dead by the time Biden had logged 1.2 million miles on Air Force Two and he had retired 16 years before Biden even stepped aboard it as vice president in 2009. And, despite the fact that everyone covering the event knew the Angelo Negri story was a lie, he went ahead and told it anyway.

Now we’re told that he once drove a truck. Not that he flew a plane or helmed a submarine, even though that would be cooler. Instead, we get this low-stakes fib. Again.

Joey, baby, it’s time to get some new stories.

