Biden Tells Same Story Twice, 'Nearly Word for Word' and Minutes Apart, at Campaign Fundraiser: Report

They used to say the difference between computers and humans is the ability to reason instead of just spouting data.

But as it stands in 2023, our computer programs are now learning to reason, and the leader of American humans can’t figure out that he’s telling the same story for the second time, just a few minutes apart.

At a gathering on Wednesday, Biden told a story about how the protests at Charlottesville allegedly brought him back into politics when he was enjoying retirement after his two terms as vice president, the New York Post reported.

The event was a fundraiser hosted by billionaire philanthropist Amy Goldman Fowler and her husband, Cary Fowler, who helped found the Svalbard Global Seed Vault, a repository in the Arctic that preserves valuable seeds for a possible doomsday scenario, according to Bloomberg.

The event was one of two fundraising events in New York that Biden attended Wednesday.

According to the White House transcript, Biden said, “You remember those folks walking out of the fields literally carrying torches, with Nazi swastikas, holding them forward, singing the same vicious, anti-Semitic bile — the same exact bile — bile that was sung in — in Germany in the early ’30s. And a young woman was killed. A young woman was killed.

“… And the former guy was asked, ‘What do you think would happen?'” Biden continued, presumably referring to former President Donald Trump. “He was the sitting president. And he said, ‘I thought there were some very fine people on both sides.’

“And I mean this sincerely, from the bottom of my heart, that’s when I decided I — I was going to run again,” he said.

It must be noted that the allegation that former president Trump made that comment in support of white supremacists has been debunked by factcheck.org and others, and Trump has repeatedly made statements denouncing Nazism and white supremacy, but Biden continues to perpetuate the falsehood.

According to the transcript, Biden continued for a couple of minutes, talking about how his family encouraged him to run, telling him that they knew “it’s going to be ugly.”

Then, like a glitch in the system, Biden seemed to rewind the story and start over.

“You know, you may remember that, you know, those folks from Charlottesville, as they came out of the fields and carrying those swastikas, and remember the ones with the torches and the Ku — accompanied by the Ku Klux Klan. And in addition to that, they had — there were white supremacists. Anyway, they were making the big case about how terrible this was. And a young woman was killed in the process,” he said.

“And my predecessor, as I said, was asked what he thought. He said, ‘There are some very fine people on both sides.’ Well, that kept ringing in my head,” he continued, still unaware that he was repeating the exact story he just told.

“And so, I couldn’t, quite frankly, remain silent any longer. So, I decided I would run. And it became — I ran because I thought everything this country stood for was up for grabs for the first time in my career,” Biden said.

At a campaign fundraiser, President Biden told the audience why he chose to run for office, focusing on Trump’s response to the Charlottesville rally. Minutes later, he repeated the same story, almost word for word. This isn’t just a gaffe; it’s glaring evidence of his senility. pic.twitter.com/uYOGbyrm6o — Hallock Inc. (@TheHallock) September 21, 2023



Jonathan Lemire, Politico White House Bureau Chief and host of MSNBC’s “Way Too Early,” who was part of the White House travel pool, wrote in his report: “He [Biden] told the story about the events of Charlottesville in 2017 as the reason for his campaign. A few minutes later, he told the story again, nearly word for word.”

For an MSNBC host to have to report that Biden told the same story nearly word for word must have been very difficult.

It reveals how serious the situation with Biden has become. Even correspondents from a network that is blatantly on his side cannot pretend that Biden’s behavior is normal.

Republican National Committee Rapid Response Director Jake Schneider tweeted Lemire’s report with the facetious comment, “This is completely fine”

This is completely fine pic.twitter.com/0MidfVs1UT — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) September 21, 2023



Another social media user commented what we’re all thinking, “My dad did the same thing. He had Alzheimer’s.”

My dad did the same thing. He had Alzheimer’s. — David Sanders (@DavidSa02900348) September 21, 2023



“And the story is a lie. Par for Biden. Lie and repeat,” another post read.

And the story is a lie. Par for Biden. Lie and repeat. — TheGoose (@MINorthWoods) September 21, 2023



One has to wonder how these billionaires and millionaires feel comfortable entrusting the fate of the nation for another four years to a man who cannot remember what he said five minutes ago.

The opportunities for manipulation and control of the highest office in the land are unthinkable, if it is not happening already.

Or maybe that is exactly what they want.

