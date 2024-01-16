Biden Threw Tantrum After Not Getting His Way with World Leader - 'This Conversation Is Over': Report

President Joe Biden is becoming increasingly vexed with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as Biden’s advice on running the war and making peace with Palestinians is not heeded, according to a new report.

Axios, which cited U.S. officials it did not name, reported Sunday that the two leaders had not spoken since a Dec. 23 call that ended with an inflamed Biden saying, “This conversation is over.”

The fit of pique was triggered by Netanyahu’s refusal to release tax revenue that is supposed to go to the Palestinian Authority, which governs the West Bank.

That’s not the only wedge between Israel and the Biden administration, which wants Israel to make humanitarian aid for Gaza a greater priority. The Biden administration is also pushing for a greater role for the Palestinian Authority in governing postwar Gaza. Israel is rejecting that idea.

The Biden administration is also nervous that Israel will not complete its ground war in Gaza by the end of this month, making it harder for the U.S. to hold off Israel’s critics.

Israel’s move on Gaza came after the Islamic terrorist group Hamas killed about 1,200 people and took many others hostage in an Oct. 7 attack.

Axios quoted one U.S. official as saying, “There is immense frustration,” while another said, “The situation sucks and we are stuck. The president’s patience is running out.”

Democrats in Congress are going public with their frustrations.

“At every juncture, Netanyahu has given Biden the finger. They are pleading with the Netanyahu coalition, but getting slapped in the face over and over again,” Democratic Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland said.

Is Biden fit to be president? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 1% (63 Votes) No: 99% (4628 Votes)

Democratic Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware said he might be willing to slap conditions on future military aid to Israel, according to Politico.

The prospect of deep American involvement worries some commentators, according to The Associated Press.

“It’s a self-defeating policy,” said Brian Finucane, a former State Department policy adviser on military force.

“What may be expedient in terms of short-term domestic politics may not be in the long-term interests of the United States. Particularly if it results in the United States involving itself in further unnecessary wars in the Middle East,” he said.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has been publicly pushing for a two-state solution.

“From Israel’s perspective, if you can have a future where they’re integrated into the region, relations are normalized with other countries, where they have the necessary assurances, commitments, guarantees for their security — that’s a very attractive pathway,” Blinken said in Cairo last week. “But it’s also clear that that requires a pathway to a Palestinian state. We’ve heard that from every single country in the region.”

Michael Oren, a former Israeli ambassador to the U.S., said the comment was “tone deaf.”

Israelis felt “hurt, insulted, fearful and concerned that this is the way our allies are talking,” Oren said, who noted that Israel will not always do as it is told.

“At the end of the day, there’s a limit, because if [Biden] says stop, we’re not going to stop,” he said.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown. Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish. The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight. Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.