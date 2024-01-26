Has anyone failed more miserably than Joe Biden whenever he tries to be “relatable”?

During a recent stop on our incumbent President’s campaign tour, he posed for a photo op having a beer with a group of construction workers.

Minnesota Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar shared the photo as a way to show Biden’s “one of the guys,” as he even playfully donned a hard hat, but a closer look reveals something amiss about the picture.

Nothing like having a beer with some great union workers and ⁦yes, that would be @JoeBiden⁩ in Superior, Wisconsin. ⁦@AFLCIO⁩ pic.twitter.com/caMGiRXjPe — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) January 25, 2024

As RNC Research pointed out in a post on social media platform X, Biden is wearing the hard hat backward.

Here is Joe Biden posing as a hardworking American by wearing his hard hat backwards pic.twitter.com/eLrAdFqyS9 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 26, 2024

And our geriatric-in-chief seems blissfully unaware of his faux pas, smiling as if he hadn’t failed to correctly execute a task your average toddler could accomplish with ease.

That none of his staff seemed to notice the error and proudly released it to the public speaks volumes about his campaign.

Despite the great pains Biden and his staff have taken to present him as relatable and concerned for the plight of the average Joe, this photo could serve as the defining symbol of how well that goes for him in reality.

The good folks on X certainly weren’t fooled by this little stunt, with several users even on Klobuchar’s original post pointing out that his “hard hat is on backward,” and reminding other users of the time “he told a union guy ‘I don’t work for you.'”

Biden’s hard hat is on backward. — Brandon Cotton (@_Dinsoo) January 25, 2024

Remember when he told a union guy “I don’t work for you.” Yeah, good times…. — Sam S. (@GenX_Sam) January 25, 2024

Users responded to RNC Research’s retweet of the picture similarly, remarking “[his] entire staff saw this and still released it,” and “[that] man has never held a real job in his life.”

His entire staff saw this and still released it. All of our touch privileged commies. — Jon (@JonIsTheFuture) January 26, 2024

The man has never held a real job in his entire life. It’s no wonder he has no idea how to put on a hard hat — Irisheyes2020🇺🇸 (@jgmirish) January 26, 2024

It’s that last comment that’s the most telling.

Like his mentor, Barack Obama, and too many other career politicians, Biden has spent most of his adult life in the swamp of Washington, D.C., detached from the average American’s reality.

Biden might smile with workers in photo ops, but his actions reveal his fundamental apathy to American workers and business.

Let’s run down the list, shall we?

Since the dark day he assumed office in 2021, Biden has undermined the American worker with his policies and has undertaken many actions in office that have undercut the American worker and sold out American industry to foreigners and the current onslaught of illegal immigrants.

From stopping oil drilling operations in the U.S., to the crippling inflation rendering ordinary goods and services nearly unattainable for the average American, it can be hoped Biden will forgive us when we fail to believe the sincerity of his claims to put the average American first.

The average American worker is the backbone of our society and economy. It’s American workers who are the reason we have gas to put in our cars and food to put on our tables.

Undercutting them is undermining our nation.

But, as we’ve seen far too often, the doddering old man who can’t put a hard hat on correctly doesn’t seem to care about any of that.

