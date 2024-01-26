Share
Commentary

Biden Throws on Hard Hat for a Photo Op with Blue-Collar Workers, But the Problem Becomes Immediately Clear

 By Allison Anton  January 26, 2024 at 10:10am
Has anyone failed more miserably than Joe Biden whenever he tries to be “relatable”?

During a recent stop on our incumbent President’s campaign tour, he posed for a photo op having a beer with a group of construction workers.

Minnesota Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar shared the photo as a way to show Biden’s “one of the guys,” as he even playfully donned a hard hat, but a closer look reveals something amiss about the picture.

3 NFL Fans Found 'Frozen to Death' in Backyard of Friend Who Had 'No Knowledge' They Were There

As RNC Research pointed out in a post on social media platform X, Biden is wearing the hard hat backward.

And our geriatric-in-chief seems blissfully unaware of his faux pas, smiling as if he hadn’t failed to correctly execute a task your average toddler could accomplish with ease.

Has Biden’s time in office been devastating for the American worker?

That none of his staff seemed to notice the error and proudly released it to the public speaks volumes about his campaign.

Despite the great pains Biden and his staff have taken to present him as relatable and concerned for the plight of the average Joe, this photo could serve as the defining symbol of how well that goes for him in reality.

The good folks on X certainly weren’t fooled by this little stunt, with several users even on Klobuchar’s original post pointing out that his “hard hat is on backward,” and reminding other users of the time “he told a union guy ‘I don’t work for you.'”

Biden Mocked as He Breaks 'Funny Hats Rule' That Obama Called 'Politics 101'

Users responded to RNC Research’s retweet of the picture similarly, remarking “[his] entire staff saw this and still released it,” and “[that] man has never held a real job in his life.”

It’s that last comment that’s the most telling.

Like his mentor, Barack Obama, and too many other career politicians, Biden has spent most of his adult life in the swamp of Washington, D.C., detached from the average American’s reality.

Biden might smile with workers in photo ops, but his actions reveal his fundamental apathy to American workers and business.

Let’s run down the list, shall we?

Since the dark day he assumed office in 2021, Biden has undermined the American worker with his policies and has undertaken many actions in office that have undercut the American worker and sold out American industry to foreigners and the current onslaught of illegal immigrants.

From stopping oil drilling operations in the U.S., to the crippling inflation rendering ordinary goods and services nearly unattainable for the average American, it can be hoped Biden will forgive us when we fail to believe the sincerity of his claims to put the average American first.

The average American worker is the backbone of our society and economy. It’s American workers who are the reason we have gas to put in our cars and food to put on our tables.

Undercutting them is undermining our nation.

But, as we’ve seen far too often, the doddering old man who can’t put a hard hat on correctly doesn’t seem to care about any of that.

Conversation