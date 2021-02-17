Login
Biden Throws Press Secretary Under the Bus After School Reopening Message Goes Awry

President Joe Biden pauses to speak with reporters as he walks to Marine One for departure from the South Lawn of the White House on Friday in Washington.Alex Brandon / APPresident Joe Biden pauses to speak with reporters as he walks to Marine One for departure from the South Lawn of the White House on Friday in Washington. (Alex Brandon / AP)

By Cameron Arcand
Published February 17, 2021 at 4:06pm
President Joe Biden attempted to clarify his administration’s stance on reopening schools following comments made by White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

“No, that’s not true. That’s what was reported; that’s not true. There was a mistake in the communication,” Biden said during a CNN town hall on Tuesday night, according to Fox News.

“But what I — what I’m talking about is I said opening the majority of schools in K-through-eighth grade because they’re the easiest to open, the most needed to be opened, in terms of the impact on children and families having to stay home,” he continued.

Psaki said during a Feb. 9 press briefing that the goal was to get K-8 schools open at least one day a week by the end of the president’s first one hundred days.

While many teachers unions have pushed for a continuation of fully virtual instruction, especially in major cities like Chicago, there is little evidence to corroborate that reopening with safety protocols is particularly dangerous.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new guidelines for schools last week, suggesting that in-person instruction could be done with proper considerations.

“Based on the data available, in-person learning in schools has not been associated with substantial community transmission. Although national COVID-19 case incidence rates among children and adolescents have risen over time, this trend parallels trends observed among adults,” according to the CDC website.

“Increases in case incidence among school-aged children and school reopenings do not appear to pre-date increases in community transmission.”

It is important to understand that local governments hold significantly more power in schools reopening, but the Biden administration needs to collaborate with teachers unions in order to get teachers back in the classroom in major cities.

On that note, it is clear that Biden and Psaki need to do a better job at clearly communicating with the media and the American people.

As press secretary, Psaki should be aware of the official position the president and the administration hold  — and even suggesting different information could be responsible for major changes.

The United States is seemingly nearing the final days of the coronavirus pandemic, and the administration needs to make sure students get back in classrooms soon.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Cameron Arcand
Contributor, Commentary
Cameron Arcand is a student in Orange County, California. He is the founder of YoungNotStupid.com, and a contributor for Lone Conservative.
