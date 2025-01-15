Share
Commentary
On Tuesday, President Joe Biden, left, issued a decree to undo a Trump-era policy against Cuba, less than a week before President-elect Donald Trump, right, takes office.
Commentary
On Tuesday, President Joe Biden, left, issued a decree to undo a Trump-era policy against Cuba, less than a week before President-elect Donald Trump, right, takes office.

Biden Throws Trump a Curveball in Final Days, Reverses 2017 Policy Toward American Adversary

 By Samantha Chang  January 15, 2025 at 7:49am
In the final days of his lame-duck presidency, Joe Biden thumbed his nose at President-elect Donald Trump by reversing a 2021 Trump administration directive to designate Cuba as a state sponsor of terrorism in exchange for the release of 553 political prisoners.

In a certification of recission on Tuesday, Biden said he made the decision because the government of Cuba has not supported international terrorism for the past six months and has vowed to “not support acts of international terrorism in the future.”

It’s laughable that these are the comically low standards for reversing such a serious designation: A mere 180 days without committing a terrorist act and hollow lip service.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden made the move in collaboration with Pope Francis, the leader of the Catholic Church.

For reference, Cuba is predominantly Catholic.

“We have also been informed by the Catholic Church that the Cuban government will soon begin releasing a substantial number of political prisoners,” she said in a statement on Tuesday.

“We take these steps in appreciation of the Catholic Church’s efforts to facilitate Cuba to take its own, constructive measures to restore liberty to its citizens and enable conditions that improve the livelihood of Cubans.”

Senior Biden administration officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told the Associated Press the prisoners would be released by noon on Jan. 20 — the day of Trump‘s inauguration.

“The U.S. would also ease some economic pressure on Cuba, as well as a 2017 memorandum issued by then-President Donald Trump toughening U.S. posture toward Cuba,” the AP reported.

In exchange, the Cuban foreign ministry told Pope Francis it “will release 553 people who had been convicted of different crimes,” according to the outlet. The prisoners’ names have not been released.

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, who’s Cuban-American and a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, condemned Biden in a scathing statement.

“Today’s decision is unacceptable on its merits,” he said. “The terrorism advanced by the Cuban regime has not ceased. I will work with President Trump and my colleagues to immediately reverse and limit the damage from the decision.”

Cruz added: “Obama-Biden officials are continuing their legacy of closing out administrations with rank appeasement of the Cuban regime. They push these policies both because they believe in them and to undermine the incoming Trump administration and Republican Congress.”

GOP Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida, who’s also Cuban-American, has previously slammed the Biden’s edict as absurd.

Related:
Communism Fumbles Again: Cuba Importing Resource It Was Once Famed For Producing

“President Biden’s decision to remove Cuba from the list is a grave error,” the senator said, per Financial Express.

Rubio, who is Trump’s nominee Secretary of State, is expected to work with the incoming president to reverse Biden’s decree.

Similar outrage erupted on social media. Many X users believe Biden’s 11th hour decision was done to undermine Trump.

Trump will almost certainly reverse this Biden policy when he takes office next week.

Meanwhile, many Americans cannot wait until Biden’s clown-show presidency ends, and we can get back to strengthening the U.S. economy, securing its porous borders, and making America great again.

Samantha Chang
Samantha Chang is a political commentator, lawyer and financial editor in NYC.
