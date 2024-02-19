Biden Totally Lost, Urges Congress to Pass NATO Funding That Isn't Even on the Table

President Joe Biden continued his unbroken chain of alarming gaffes this weekend, underscoring once again that he’s unfit to lead.

In the latest damning debacle, the octogenarian confused NATO with Ukraine while begging lawmakers to send an additional $95 billion in U.S. tax dollars to help foreign nations defend their borders.

“The idea that we’re going to walk away from Ukraine — the idea that we’re going to let NATO begin to split — is totally against the interests of the United States of America, and it is against our word we’ve given … since all the way back to [former President Dwight] Eisenhower,” Biden told reporters Saturday while vacationing in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

“So it’s about time we make sure that Congress come home and pass the legislation funding NATO. It’s critical,” he underscored. “Our security depends on it.”

Biden, on vacation in Delaware, calls on “Congress come home and pass the legislation funding NATO.” Ukraine isn’t in NATO — neither are Israel and Taiwan.pic.twitter.com/VAdPBt7ZSS — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 18, 2024

Ackchyually, what’s “critical” is that the doddering Democrat understands what he’s talking about when he flaps his gums.

The House of Representatives is on a two-week break.

Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson slammed the latest foreign aid bonanza, saying it’s more important to “secure America’s own border before sending additional foreign aid around the world.”

My statement on Senate’s failure to address the most critical aspect of national security supplemental legislation: pic.twitter.com/ENjJ0WzKsK — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) February 13, 2024

Johnson made the cutting remarks on Feb. 12 — a day before the Senate passed a $95.3 billion foreign aid package that sends additional money to Ukraine and Israel.

The bill calls for Ukraine to get an additional $40 billion, while Israel would receive an additional $14.1 billion. Taiwan would get $4 billion, and the remaining money would go to “humanitarian” assistance and miscellaneous aid, according to CNN.

Many critics oppose sending more money to Ukraine and other foreign countries at a time when Americans are struggling to buy groceries amid the inflation raging under the Biden presidency.

Aside from his gross mismanagement of Americans’ hard-earned money, Biden’s nonstop stream of blunders lends more credence to a recent report about the president from Justice Department special counsel Robert Hur.

According to the report, Biden would not be charged for mishandling classified government documents because a jury would view him as a “sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.”

Is this a description befitting the president of the most powerful nation on Earth or the so-called leader of the free world?

Republican Rep. Ronny Jackson of Texas — who was the White House physician for 14 years and served under Trump, George W. Bush and Barack Obama — said Biden’s flailing mental fitness endangers all Americans.

🚨Obama’s White House Doctor diagnoses Joe Biden point-blank on LIVE TV: “This man is not fit to be our President. It’s a national security issue.” pic.twitter.com/t06YGBodIH — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 15, 2024

On Friday, Jackson reiterated his ongoing plea for Biden to take a cognitive test.

“Mr. President, if you have nothing to hide, then show the American people you’re fit to serve!” the congressman wrote on X. “Our safety and national security depends on it!”

I am joined by my Republican House colleagues in demanding Joe Biden take a cognitive test. Mr. President, if you have nothing to hide, then show the American people you’re fit to serve! Our safety and national security depends on it! — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) February 16, 2024

Biden’s cognitive decline is a dire emergency that threatens both national security and global stability. It is not a partisan issue.

His cluelessness and ineptitude have made us all sitting ducks in a powder keg that could ignite any minute.

