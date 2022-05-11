Biden Tries to Calm Nation About Inflation, But His Foolish Babbling Just Creates More Anxiety

The comedy of errors that is Joe Biden’s botched presidency sputtered on during a rambling speech he gave on Tuesday while discussing inflation.

At one point, a confused Biden said the No. 1 “strength that we’ve built is inflation.”

The career politician spouted the gibberish during a speech discussing the nation’s flailing economy.

“The No. 1 threat is the strength — and that strength that we built is inflation,” the president declared.

Biden: “The number one threat is the strength, and that strength that we’ve built is inflation.” pic.twitter.com/Tgpeao1Of7 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 10, 2022

His full quote, according to the official White House transcript: “I’ve built a strong ec- — we’ve built a strong economy with a strong job market. And I agree with what [Fed] Chairman [Jerome] Powell said last week that the number-one threat is the strength — and that strength that we built is inflation.”

While Biden likely meant to say “the No. 1 threat to the strength that we built is inflation,” he wasn’t wrong when he said he had built inflation.

As a reminder, in the first 12 months of his presidency, consumer prices rose 7.5 percent — the largest increase since 1982. Last month, inflation shot up 8.5 percent — also a 40-year high.

While disingenuously claiming he has “made enormous strides” in curbing inflation, Biden deflected responsibility for rocketing gas and food prices, which he blamed on his go-to scapegoats: Russian President Vladimir Putin and the coronavirus pandemic.

Joe Biden’s “plan” to fight inflation: make no sense pic.twitter.com/vCYQ2SbNg2 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 10, 2022

At another point during the speech, Biden bizarrely insisted that he “can taste” Americans’ collective frustration at the alarming inflation on his watch.

Biden: “I know you’re frustrated. I can taste it.” pic.twitter.com/Xuaiy3WPay — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 10, 2022

During one rambling sequence, he falsely claimed that Republican Sen. Rick Scott of Florida is from Wisconsin.

The president made the gaffe while criticizing the former two-term governor’s 11-Point Plan to Rescue America, an unapologetically patriotic agenda that prioritizes pushing energy independence, promoting domestic production and curbing mass illegal immigration.

While claiming that Republicans want to raise taxes, Joe Biden says that Senator Rick Scott is from Wisconsin. He is from Florida. pic.twitter.com/KtKrXP71co — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 10, 2022

Scott reacted to Biden’s latest embarrassing blunder by reiterating his observation that “Joe Biden is so incapacitated and incoherent, he can’t even keep his states straight.”

The president just said I’m from Wisconsin…@JoeBiden is so incapacitated and incoherent, he can’t even keep his states straight. — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) May 10, 2022

In a follow-up tweet, the senator said he’s disgusted because Biden is “a weak, incoherent & confused president crushing the dreams of American families with raging inflation & doing NOTHING to fix it.”

“Biden is a failed president & it’s time for him to resign,” Scott added.

.@JoeBiden is right. I do have a problem. I have a problem with a weak, incoherent & confused president crushing the dreams of American families with raging inflation & doing NOTHING to fix it. Biden is a failed president & it’s time for him to resign. pic.twitter.com/mAHkndxaWt — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) May 10, 2022

Biden’s speech was a trainwreck during which he looked exhausted, confused and overwhelmed.

He did not inspire any confidence that things will improve going forward.







Rather than easing Americans’ escalating anxiety over the historic inflation that has become the hallmark of his presidency, the president instead stoked even more concern that he’s out of touch and unfit to lead.

