Biden Tries to Get Tough with Trump by Channeling Clint Eastwood for Debate Challenge, But It Doesn't Go So Well

Former President Donald Trump got what he wanted.

President Joe Biden has not only been baited into presidential debates at Trump’s prodding, but his response posted in a video to social media on Wednesday makes him look ridiculous and reprehensible.

Watching Biden quote from the 1983 film “Sudden Impact,” where actor Clint Eastwood uttered the iconic phrase, “Go ahead, make my day”… that was like watching him declare outright that he has dementia and his campaign is completely out of touch.

This is the same Clint Eastwood, remember, who made national headlines from the Republican National Convention back in 2012 by mocking the administration of then-President Barack Obama — and the intellect of Joe Biden himself.

For Biden, the video didn’t go well — in fact, it played like food poisoning to many who viewed it, proving mainly that the president can’t be taken seriously either by American voters or global enemies.

“Donald Trump lost two debates to me in 2020,” Biden said. “Since then, he hasn’t shown up for a debate. Now he’s acting like he wants to debate me again. Well, make my day, pal.”

Donald Trump lost two debates to me in 2020. Since then, he hasn’t shown up for a debate. Now he’s acting like he wants to debate me again. Well, make my day, pal. pic.twitter.com/AkPmvs2q4u — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 15, 2024

On its face the message was ludicrous. Biden thinks he beat Trump in the 2020 debates? By what metric? Even with moderators like Chris Wallace clearly leaning against Trump, Biden couldn’t hold his own.

Will Trump beat Biden in debates? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 98% (485 Votes) No: 2% (8 Votes)

But the tough-guy words coming from an 81-year-old man with a history of falling on stages, up stairs, off bikes, and more is comical, desperate, and frightening. This is the man supposedly running our government, mind you.

Let’s not forget, Trump has been open about challenging Biden to debate — “ANYTIME, ANYTIME, ANYWHERE, ANYPLACE,” as he wrote in a Truth Social post in March. Crickets emerged from the Biden campaign in response … until now, that is.

Why did Biden’s team think this was a good idea? It seems obvious. Many believe the change of heart is arising out of necessity.

This Trish Regan, host of the Fox Business Network’s “The Trish Regan Show.” She called a spade a spade in her response to Biden on X.

“’Make my day, pal?!’ Who talks like this?” she wrote. “#Biden finally realizing his poll numbers are so bad he HAS to #debate #Trump after all!”

“Make my day, pal?!” Who talks like this? #Biden finally realizing his poll numbers are so bad he HAS to #debate #Trump after all! pic.twitter.com/9jRNrp2m8I — Trish Regan (@trish_regan) May 15, 2024

In polls released by The New York Times on Monday, Trump was leading Biden in five of six battleground states — in some cases, by substantial margins.

So, the numbers are speaking, but so is the temperature of the spiraling nation as a result of failed policies, disastrous Bidenomics, and the continued public lynching of Trump at the hands of the Democrats.

In a moment that probably seemed clever when the video was being made, but only looks petty to normal Americans, Biden alluded to the ongoing lawfare against Trump with the jibe “I hear you’re free on Wednesdays” — the only day of the business week that Trump isn’t sitting in a Manhattan courtroom fighting against District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s show trial.

Trump has since agreed to Biden’s debate challenge.

🍿🍿 Trump Smack down incoming! Trump will open that can of whoopass Joey! LFG Biden tells Trump he wants two debates: Joe finally proposes dates for 2024 TV showdowns with his nemesis and says ‘make my day, pal’https://t.co/WGxanOOpom pic.twitter.com/yOWrj9ZVq9 — ARAISING Hell (@ARaisinghell4) May 15, 2024

Debates are being arranged for June and September. Already the Biden campaign is setting terms around the debates. According to The New York Times, the demands include that the debates take place in a television studio without a live audience, without the participation of independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. or any other third-pary contender, and that microphones be cut off when the debaters’ speaking times have elapsed.

That also drew mockery on social media.

Joe Biden: “Make my day, pal.”** **So long as it fits in nicely with my sleep schedule and I don’t have to engage you directly pic.twitter.com/olIVpVQFhm — Eddie Scarry (@eScarry) May 15, 2024

Trump’s response on Truth Social was pure antagonism, preparedness and strength.

“Crooked Joe Biden is the WORST debater I have ever faced – He can’t put two sentences together! Crooked is also the WORST President in the history of the United States, by far. It’s time for a debate so that he can explain to the American People his highly destructive Open Border Policy, new and ridiculous EV Mandates, the allowance of Crushing Inflation, High Taxes, and his really WEAK Foreign Policy, which is allowing the World to ‘Catch on Fire.’ I am Ready and Willing to Debate Crooked Joe at the two proposed times in June and September. I would strongly recommend more than two debates and, for excitement purposes, a very large venue, although Biden is supposedly afraid of crowds – That’s only because he doesn’t get them. Just tell me when, I’ll be there. ‘Let’s get ready to Rumble!!!’”

The American people deserve to see the men they are choosing between in the 2024 presidential election — the guy who utters sheer stupidity or the guy who can barely utter a damn thing right now due to a gag order being placed on him by a lackey of the other guy.

I wonder if Clint Eastwood will have a response.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown. Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish. The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight. Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.