Biden Tries to Get Tough with Trump by Channeling Clint Eastwood for Debate Challenge, But It Doesn't Go So Well
Former President Donald Trump got what he wanted.
President Joe Biden has not only been baited into presidential debates at Trump’s prodding, but his response posted in a video to social media on Wednesday makes him look ridiculous and reprehensible.
Watching Biden quote from the 1983 film “Sudden Impact,” where actor Clint Eastwood uttered the iconic phrase, “Go ahead, make my day”… that was like watching him declare outright that he has dementia and his campaign is completely out of touch.
This is the same Clint Eastwood, remember, who made national headlines from the Republican National Convention back in 2012 by mocking the administration of then-President Barack Obama — and the intellect of Joe Biden himself.
For Biden, the video didn’t go well — in fact, it played like food poisoning to many who viewed it, proving mainly that the president can’t be taken seriously either by American voters or global enemies.
“Donald Trump lost two debates to me in 2020,” Biden said. “Since then, he hasn’t shown up for a debate. Now he’s acting like he wants to debate me again. Well, make my day, pal.”
Donald Trump lost two debates to me in 2020. Since then, he hasn’t shown up for a debate.
Now he’s acting like he wants to debate me again.
Well, make my day, pal. pic.twitter.com/AkPmvs2q4u
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 15, 2024
On its face the message was ludicrous. Biden thinks he beat Trump in the 2020 debates? By what metric? Even with moderators like Chris Wallace clearly leaning against Trump, Biden couldn’t hold his own.
But the tough-guy words coming from an 81-year-old man with a history of falling on stages, up stairs, off bikes, and more is comical, desperate, and frightening. This is the man supposedly running our government, mind you.
Let’s not forget, Trump has been open about challenging Biden to debate — “ANYTIME, ANYTIME, ANYWHERE, ANYPLACE,” as he wrote in a Truth Social post in March. Crickets emerged from the Biden campaign in response … until now, that is.
Why did Biden’s team think this was a good idea? It seems obvious. Many believe the change of heart is arising out of necessity.
This Trish Regan, host of the Fox Business Network’s “The Trish Regan Show.” She called a spade a spade in her response to Biden on X.
“’Make my day, pal?!’ Who talks like this?” she wrote. “#Biden finally realizing his poll numbers are so bad he HAS to #debate #Trump after all!”
“Make my day, pal?!” Who talks like this? #Biden finally realizing his poll numbers are so bad he HAS to #debate #Trump after all! pic.twitter.com/9jRNrp2m8I
— Trish Regan (@trish_regan) May 15, 2024
In polls released by The New York Times on Monday, Trump was leading Biden in five of six battleground states — in some cases, by substantial margins.
So, the numbers are speaking, but so is the temperature of the spiraling nation as a result of failed policies, disastrous Bidenomics, and the continued public lynching of Trump at the hands of the Democrats.
In a moment that probably seemed clever when the video was being made, but only looks petty to normal Americans, Biden alluded to the ongoing lawfare against Trump with the jibe “I hear you’re free on Wednesdays” — the only day of the business week that Trump isn’t sitting in a Manhattan courtroom fighting against District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s show trial.
Trump has since agreed to Biden’s debate challenge.
🍿🍿 Trump Smack down incoming! Trump will open that can of whoopass Joey! LFG
Biden tells Trump he wants two debates: Joe finally proposes dates for 2024 TV showdowns with his nemesis and says ‘make my day, pal’https://t.co/WGxanOOpom pic.twitter.com/yOWrj9ZVq9
— ARAISING Hell (@ARaisinghell4) May 15, 2024
Debates are being arranged for June and September. Already the Biden campaign is setting terms around the debates. According to The New York Times, the demands include that the debates take place in a television studio without a live audience, without the participation of independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. or any other third-pary contender, and that microphones be cut off when the debaters’ speaking times have elapsed.
That also drew mockery on social media.
Joe Biden: “Make my day, pal.”**
**So long as it fits in nicely with my sleep schedule and I don’t have to engage you directly pic.twitter.com/olIVpVQFhm
— Eddie Scarry (@eScarry) May 15, 2024
Trump’s response on Truth Social was pure antagonism, preparedness and strength.
“Crooked Joe Biden is the WORST debater I have ever faced – He can’t put two sentences together! Crooked is also the WORST President in the history of the United States, by far. It’s time for a debate so that he can explain to the American People his highly destructive Open Border Policy, new and ridiculous EV Mandates, the allowance of Crushing Inflation, High Taxes, and his really WEAK Foreign Policy, which is allowing the World to ‘Catch on Fire.’ I am Ready and Willing to Debate Crooked Joe at the two proposed times in June and September. I would strongly recommend more than two debates and, for excitement purposes, a very large venue, although Biden is supposedly afraid of crowds – That’s only because he doesn’t get them. Just tell me when, I’ll be there. ‘Let’s get ready to Rumble!!!’”
The American people deserve to see the men they are choosing between in the 2024 presidential election — the guy who utters sheer stupidity or the guy who can barely utter a damn thing right now due to a gag order being placed on him by a lackey of the other guy.
I wonder if Clint Eastwood will have a response.
Truth and Accuracy
We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.