Joe Biden seems to dole out a new falsehood every other month about his personal biography, and he’s done it again with the claim that he awarded his uncle with a Purple Heart for his service in WWII.

Speaking to veterans in Delaware on Friday, Biden, who was elected as Barack Obama’s vice president in 2008, went off script again with yet another fake story about his life, according to the New York Post.

“My dad, when I got elected vice president, he said, ‘Joey, Uncle Frank fought in the Battle of the Bulge.’ He was not feeling very well now — not because of the Battle of the Bulge — but he said, ‘And he won the Purple Heart, and he never received it. He never got it. Do you think you could help him get it? We will surprise him,'” Biden said.

“So we got him the Purple Heart. He had won it in the Battle of the Bulge. And I remember he came over the house, and I came out and [my father] said, ‘Present it to him, okay?’ We had the family there,” Biden continued, according to the official White House transcript.

“I said, ‘Uncle Frank, you’ve won this, and I wanted to –’ and he said, ‘I don’t want the damn thing.’ No, I’m serious, he said, ‘I don’t want it.’ I said, ‘What’s the matter, Uncle Frank? You earned it.’ He said, ‘Yeah, but the others died. The others died. I lived. I don’t want it,'” Biden said.

It turns out there is just one tiny problem. Biden’s dad died more than six years before Joe was elected vice president, so Joe could not possibly have had this conversation with his dear ol’ dad. Well, maybe there are two tiny problems. Joe’s Uncle Frank died in 1999.

It appears that math is not on Joe’s side.

The paper looked into some records. Frank’s tombstone does not mention a Purple Heart, neither did his obituary mention that he earned a Purple Heart. A registry of known Purple Heart awardees also did not mention Frank. And an archive of Biden’s past comments shows he never delivered this particular lie before. So, the whole thing is a brand new fanciful tale.

Meanwhile, aside from the Post, most of the media is ignoring this incident.

This is not the first time Biden has delivered a false military story.

Biden has disgorged false stories that parallel this Uncle Frank tall tale in the past. In 2019 he delivered a tale about a supposed Navy captain who refused to accept his Silver Star for heroism in Afghanistan. That story was also inauthentic.

The thing is, Biden lies like this over and over again, at nearly every event where he speaks off the cuff. He seems to do this to ingratiate himself with any audience and to pander to them by putting himself and his family in the shoes of the people to whom he is speaking.

Biden has delivered an avalanche of false stories this year alone.

In October, for instance, he lied claimed that gasoline was over $5 per gallon when he took office. In fact, it was under $2.50 at the time.

BIDEN: “The most common price of gas in America is $3.39. Down from over $5 when I took office.” The average price of gas when Joe Biden took office was actually $2.39. pic.twitter.com/32SSNWdkpC — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 27, 2022

Early in November, he trotted out the false claim that his son, Beau, died during wartime in Iraq. Granted, he is telling the truth that Beau served with the Delaware National Guard in Iraq. But, the truth is that Beau died of cancer several years after he got home. Beau Biden was not a hero who died in war. He served honorably, of course. But he did not die in the service.

BIDEN: The reason I accidentally said “the war in Iraq” is to blame for inflation is because “that’s where my son died.” pic.twitter.com/1UanbSgX4B — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 1, 2022

Biden has delivered this lie about Beau before. And he keeps doing it despite it being 100 percent false.

A few days after the Beau Biden claim, Biden made the strange claim that he had a nice conversation with one of the two scientists who invented insulin. But, math is a problem there, too, because both the men who are credited with creating insulin died before Joe was even born. (Frederick Banting died on Feb. 21, 1941, and John Macleod died on March 16, 1935.)

Joe Biden claims that he spoke to the man who invented insulin. pic.twitter.com/FLjIZ1jPdE — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 1, 2022

November was a bad month for Joe and his tall tales. He also pushed out the falsehood that the U.S.A. has the “lowest inflation rate of almost any major country in the world.”

I guess the U.S. does have the lowest inflation of any major country, if you don’t count France, Canada, Brazil, Spain, India, China, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Switzerland, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, etc.

Another example of his need to pump up his biography with false claims comes in his repeated claim that he became a professor or teacher.

“When I left the United States Senate, I became a professor at the University of Pennsylvania,” Biden claimed during a round table discussion in 2020. “I’ve spent a lot of time — and the University of Delaware has the Biden School as well, so I’ve spent a lot of time on campus with college students.”

But the truth is, the University of Pennsylvania only gave him an honorary position. He’s never once taught a class in his life. Not in Pennsylvania or Delaware.

Further, Biden did not leave the U.S. Senate for the private sector. He only left the Senate when he was chosen as Barack Obama’s vice president.

If a Republican had delivered this many lies in only a few week’s time that politician would become the laughing stock of the entire media establishment.

But for Biden? It’s crickets.

The incidents related above are only a tiny fraction of the decades of fanciful tales Biden has told over the last four decades. In its report, the Post had many examples of lies he’s told over and over again, and even the Post’s list just scratches the surface.

