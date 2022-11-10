Biden Tries at Least 4 Times to Get Words Out Then Winces as He Accepts Defeat: 'What Just Happened?'

It is now 21 months into Joe Biden’s dumpster-fire presidency, and he continues his unbroken streak of committing cringeworthy blunders that call into question his mental fitness.

During a news conference at the White House on Wednesday, Biden defensively bristled while trying to dunk on a reporter who asked a question about Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“You’ve seen the threats from President Putin about the use of his nuclear forces,” the reporter said.

A thin-skinned Biden interrupted the correspondent midsentence and suggested he was correct in escalating his fearmongering in response to speculation over whether Putin would resort to nuclear weapons.

In October, the 79-year-old career politician came under fire after suggesting the world is on the cusp of a nuclear Armageddon.

“Remember how you all went after him when I said that was real?” Biden said.

“I just — I just found it interesting that, ‘Biden is being apopa — acop — apoc — acopa — Biden is being extremist,'” he stammered while wincing visibly over his word salad.







It appears Biden was trying to say his critics had wrongfully accused him of being “apocalyptic.” Or maybe “apoplectic.” Who knows?

The GOP-affiliated Twitter account RNC Research asked: “What just happened?”

The bizarre sputtering ignited backlash on Twitter, with many saying the president’s egregious mental lapses spotlight a grave health issue.

Ultimately, this endangers the national security of both the United States and the rest of the world.

He’s where my mom was 2-3 years ago, and she’s been in memory care for 18 months. — Prof. Mark Youngkin 🇮🇱 (@mayoungkin) November 9, 2022

There’s no way he can run in 2024. — Jazz Age Savage (@Beanhead95) November 9, 2022

At another point during the news conference, Biden affirmed that he plans to run for re-election in 2024 despite his tanking poll numbers.

The president underscored that “our intention is to run again. That’s been our intention, regardless of what the outcome of this election was … my intention is that I run again.”

He then raised eyebrows by saying he’ll do whatever it takes to prevent Donald Trump from winning the White House if the former president runs for re-election.

Biden: “We have to demonstrate that [Trump] will not take power if he does run. Making sure he under the legitimate efforts of the Constitution, become the next president again.” pic.twitter.com/iwE3hP2njG — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 9, 2022

That is an authoritarian tyrant speaking https://t.co/6GON9PsJHZ — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) November 10, 2022

It’s almost like they just want to remain in power no matter the cost or even if the people demand someone else. It’s almost like they’re the fascist dictators we keep hearing so much about… 🤔 https://t.co/HkIWaBHDBp — Five Times August (@FiveTimesAugust) November 10, 2022

The Constitution grants each INDIVIDUAL,legal American Citizen the RIGHT to vote. that’s how it’s settled at the voting booth . “Make sure” ? 🤡 This 👇👇is more aligned with what a fascist would say and try to convince you it’s constitutional . 🤡🤡🤡 https://t.co/a3fuRHKg9R — DEE RIVERA (@nicher66) November 10, 2022

What part of the constitution would prevent him from running. https://t.co/9csPwaRPHo — Rondalee. Iowa (@Maga4Justice) November 10, 2022

With the midterm elections now over (kinda-sorta), the nation will soon launch headlong into the 2024 election season.

Does Biden have the stamina for this? Absolutely not.

If nothing else, seeing him on the campaign trail (instead of campaigning from his basement) should provide tragic comic relief. God help us.

