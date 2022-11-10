Parler Share
Commentary

Biden Tries at Least 4 Times to Get Words Out Then Winces as He Accepts Defeat: 'What Just Happened?'

 By Samantha Chang  November 10, 2022 at 7:46am
Parler Share

It is now 21 months into Joe Biden’s dumpster-fire presidency, and he continues his unbroken streak of committing cringeworthy blunders that call into question his mental fitness.

During a news conference at the White House on Wednesday, Biden defensively bristled while trying to dunk on a reporter who asked a question about Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“You’ve seen the threats from President Putin about the use of his nuclear forces,” the reporter said.

A thin-skinned Biden interrupted the correspondent midsentence and suggested he was correct in escalating his fearmongering in response to speculation over whether Putin would resort to nuclear weapons.

In October, the 79-year-old career politician came under fire after suggesting the world is on the cusp of a nuclear Armageddon.

Trending:
Dems' Worst Nightmare Sends Opponent Running with Tail Between Legs, Race Called Right as Polls Closed

“Remember how you all went after him when I said that was real?” Biden said.

“I just — I just found it interesting that, ‘Biden is being apopa — acop — apoc — acopa — Biden is being extremist,'” he stammered while wincing visibly over his word salad.



It appears Biden was trying to say his critics had wrongfully accused him of being “apocalyptic.” Or maybe “apoplectic.” Who knows?

The GOP-affiliated Twitter account RNC Research asked: “What just happened?”

The bizarre sputtering ignited backlash on Twitter, with many saying the president’s egregious mental lapses spotlight a grave health issue.

Ultimately, this endangers the national security of both the United States and the rest of the world.

Related:
Joe Biden Says His Helicopter 'Went Down' in Afghanistan - But We Looked Up What Really Happened

At another point during the news conference, Biden affirmed that he plans to run for re-election in 2024 despite his tanking poll numbers.

The president underscored that “our intention is to run again. That’s been our intention, regardless of what the outcome of this election was … my intention is that I run again.”

He then raised eyebrows by saying he’ll do whatever it takes to prevent Donald Trump from winning the White House if the former president runs for re-election.

With the midterm elections now over (kinda-sorta), the nation will soon launch headlong into the 2024 election season.

Does Biden have the stamina for this? Absolutely not.

If nothing else, seeing him on the campaign trail (instead of campaigning from his basement) should provide tragic comic relief. God help us.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , ,
Parler Share
Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in NYC.
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in NYC.




Biden Tries at Least 4 Times to Get Words Out Then Winces as He Accepts Defeat: 'What Just Happened?'
Nancy Pelosi Finally Speaks Out, Anchor Asks Her Point Blank if the Retirement Rumors Are True
Leaked Texts: Voter Org Founded by Stacey Abrams Is in Chaos After Major Executives Dismissed
Kanye West Releases Bombshell Text Messages, Says He Was 'Drugged Out' of His Mind by Handlers
Whoopi Attacks Justice Thomas, Doesn't Realize She's Proven Him Right on Affirmative Action
See more...

Conversation