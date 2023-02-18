Biden Tries to Slam DeSantis, Instead Accidentally Tweets Out Argument for School Choice

Joe Biden tweeted what he thought was a perfect slam on Florida’s Gov. Ron DeSantis, but it ended up having other, unintended implications.

On Friday, Biden took to Twitter to lambast the Republican governor for his pushback against the College Board’s AP African American Studies course, which included topics such as critical race theory and Black Lives Matter, until it was forced to strip it down due to the backlash, according to the New York Times.

The president said that he feared that students in Florida were losing a valuable education opportunity, saying, “I think every kid, in every zip code, in every state should have access to every education opportunity possible. I guess, for some, that isn’t the consensus view.”

I think every kid, in every zip code, in every state should have access to every education opportunity possible. I guess, for some, that isn’t the consensus view. https://t.co/d1FAeWwKv1 — President Biden (@POTUS) February 17, 2023

Biden might have thought that he delivered the ultimate own of one of his political rivals, but the tweet backfired almost immediately.

To many, it sounded as if, instead of delivering a valid criticism of DeSantis, Biden was expressing support for a cause that is near and dear to many conservative voters’ hearts: school choice.

So you’re for school choice now? — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) February 17, 2023

I agree. School Choice NOW! — David Giglio (@DavidGiglioCA) February 17, 2023

thank you for the accidental endorsement of school choice. — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) February 17, 2023

One of the people to point this out was the former Secretary of Education under Donald Trump, Betsy de Vos, who tweeted, “Welcome to the #EducationFreedom movement, Mr. President @POTUS @JoeBiden”

Meanwhile, Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said that Biden was not trying to give children better access to education, but rather “protecting a broken government system.”

President Biden, I’ve done more in 5 weeks than you’ve done in 5 decades to give “every kid, in every zip code…access to every education opportunity possible.” I guess, for some, it’s never been about empowering parents or students, but protecting a broken government system. https://t.co/LqsVI9Cr5E — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) February 17, 2023

That’s the irony, Biden may claim that he stands for educational opportunity, but it is his Republican rivals, rather than himself, who have actually been doing that.

DeSantis, at whom this tweet was aimed, has fought ceaselessly against the woke indoctrination of children in public schools and has passed laws to protect the rights of parents in Florida.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin in Virginia ran on a similar campaign to DeSantis, promising to ensure the rights of parents to have a say in their children’s education.

Biden, meanwhile, is just trying to prop up the quickly collapsing woke public education system in America. He is not trying to give students more opportunities, but rather, he is trying to preserve a system that has done massive harm to students and parents.

